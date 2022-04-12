Beautiful gardens open to the public for Hospiscare

One of the private gardens that will be opening to raise funds for Hospiscare - Credit: Hospiscare

Private gardens around East Devon are opening to the public between now and the end of October to raise money for Hospiscare.

A total of 45 gardens in Exeter, Mid and East Devon will be inviting people in, some for a small admission charge, others in exchange for a donation to the charity.

Some will be offering refreshments and the chance to buy plants and seedlings.

In the Exmouth area the attractions include some of Topsham’s hidden gardens, a community plot in Topsham used by local people for growing vegetables, and a garden in Budleigh Salterton where there will also be craft and book stalls.

Gill Bricknell has opened her garden in Woodbury Salterton for three years and said: “Opening my garden gives the opportunity for a social gathering, which is what we all want in the local area, particularly in light of the last couple of years.

“You never know when you or your family will need Hospiscare. By opening my garden, I’m helping to maintain and sustain a valuable charity in our local area.”

Otter Garden Centres are sponsoring Hospiscare’s Open Gardens’ campaign for the fourth year. Managing director Jacqui Taylor said: “Otter Garden Centre has supported Hospiscare in many ways over the years and we recognise the outstanding work of their nurses in our East Devon community, as well as across Exeter and Mid Devon.

“Plants and gardening are at the heart of our business. Many of the plants we sell are home-grown and whether you have a large garden, allotment or small patio, we want to help our customers make the most of their outside space and to make gardening accessible for all.

“Hospiscare’s Open Gardens provides a great opportunity to visit a variety of wonderful gardens in the area, enjoy beautiful plants, and perhaps get inspiration for your own garden. We are delighted to be supporting this in 2022.”

To see the full selection of gardens, along with their opening dates and details, visit Hospiscare’s website to download a booklet. The booklet can also be collected from garden centres and tourist information centres, or ordered by calling 01392 688020.