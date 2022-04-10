Record fundraising total in 'milestone' Men's Walk for Hospiscare

Hands in the air for Hospiscare - some of the Men's Walk participants - Credit: Jill Pendleton

A record total of more than £92,000 was raised for Hospiscare by this year’s Men’s Walk – the charity’s first big fundraising event since the start of the pandemic.

It took place in Exeter, but was supported by individuals and businesses in East Devon including Total Plumbing Ltd in Honiton, Bradfords in Axminster, the Greendale Farm Shop and The Rusty Pig in Ottery St Mary.

Toni Hiscocks from Hospiscare said: “I feel truly privileged to be the Hospiscare fundraiser for the East Devon area.

“Whilst out and about promoting this year’s Men’s Walk, there was a real buzz and excitement about it. The atmosphere was electric on the day and this was due to all of the amazing people who took part.

“My husband, Alfie, took part again this year raising just over £600 and he would like to thank all those who kindly sponsored him.”

Three Men's Walkers - one with four legs - Credit: Mike Powell

The Men’s Walk started at the Double Locks pub, with 900 walkers completing an eight-mile route. A further 200 people chose to walk their own routes in their local areas.

A spokesperson for Hospiscare said: “This year’s Men’s Walk was a true milestone for Hospiscare. Not only was it the charity’s first fundraising event where supporters were able to come together since the outset of the pandemic, it also took place in the hospice’s 40th anniversary year.

Men's Walkers at the millstone near the river in Exeter - Credit: Jill Pendleton

“Thanks to the fantastic fundraising efforts of the local community, this year’s Men’s Walk has broken all records, raising over £92,000! This fundraising comes at a crucial time for the local charity and will make a vital contribution to its emergency Save our Services appeal.”

On the path with Exeter Quay in the background - Credit: Mike Powell



