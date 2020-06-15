Virtually Twilight set to raise funds for cash strapped Hospiscare

Hospiscare Twilight Walk 2019. Picture: Colin Yelland Archant

The Exmouth community is being urged to come together for Hospiscare’s first virtual mass participation event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Virtually Twilight will take place on Saturday, July 4, to replace the Twilight Walk which was cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Hospiscare is now urging the community to come together – virtually – and get involved in one of the key fundraising campaigns for the Devon-based charity.

Participants can choose their own walk – whether it be laps of the garden, a stair climb or a five-minute walk around the neighbourhood – while raising money for the charity which only receives 15 per cent of its funding from the NHS.

A spokesman for the charity said: “The Twilight Walk has always been an incredibly social event with participants taking part in large groups with family and friends.

“Hospiscare are therefore suggesting that participants use Facetime or Zoom to share the event with their loved ones.”

In April, the hospice charity, which provides care for people with terminal illnesses and their families, made the ‘difficult’ decision to cancel the traditional Twilight Walk in Exmouth.

But after careful consideration, Hospiscare decided to launch the virtual event to ‘capture the essence’ of the Twilight Walk while making it safe for participants.

Entry to Virtually Twilight is just £5 and once signed up, participants will be able to download the participant information pack which includes a memory star that can be printed and customised at home.

Entrants will be asked to raise £30 in sponsorship to support Hospiscare’s vital work in the community.

The charity spokesman added: “The need for end of life care remains the same and Hospiscare is currently facing a loss in income of around £1 million every 3 months.

“The need for personal protective equipment (PPE) during the pandemic has added an extra £1,800 a month to Hospiscare’s costs.

“The Virtually Twilight entry fee of £5 can pay for 100 gloves for the hospice’s nurses and doctors and raising £30 in sponsorship will pay for a bed on the hospice ward for one hour.”

To sign up for Virtually Twilight, visit www.twilightwalk.org.uk or give the fundraising team a call on 01392 688020.