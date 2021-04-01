Published: 5:00 PM April 1, 2021

Hospiscare is inviting people to support end-of-life care in their community by taking a garden tour this year.

From Friday (April 2(, gardeners across Devon will open their gates and invite members of the community to enjoy the beautiful flora and fauna for a donation to Hospiscare.

All of the gardens opening for 2021 will adhere to the latest government guidance on Covid-19 relative to their time of opening. All visitors will be asked to adhere to social distancing measures and entrants will be limited to 30 people at any one time.

Many of the gardens will offer take away hot drinks and cakes to enjoy.

Anita and Patrick Beasley from Topsham have opened their garden for Hospiscare for several years and Anita said: “Patrick and I are very happy to support the Open Garden campaign because we think Hospiscare does such wonderful work, and also because we are nosy about other people’s gardens! We love the opportunity to visit different gardens and gather new ideas for our own.”

Annie Freeman, the owner and gardener at Woodside in Bampton said: “I am supporting Hospiscare as by helping the individual, you help the whole family and by helping each family, you help the whole community and so the quality of life is improved for everybody and a little good goes a long way.”

More than 40 gardens will open this year, with the full selection available to view by visiting www.hospiscare.co.uk/events/open-gardens-2021/ or by picking up Hospiscare’s Open Gardens booklet, available after Easter from garden centre or tourist information centre. Booklets are also available to order by calling 01392 688020.

The popular annual Hospiscare plant sale will be held online again this year. Keep an eye on the Hospsicare website from 17 May for further details.

Hospiscare’s Open Gardens could not take place without the kind sponsorship of Otter Nurseries who are supporting the campaign this year.

As the hospice charity for Exeter, Mid and East Devon, Hospiscare cares for more than 2,000 patients and their families every year and relies on the support of its community to provide this care at no cost to their patients.