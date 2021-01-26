Published: 12:00 PM January 26, 2021

A local charity are recruiting clinical staff through a Covid-safe online career event.

Hospiscare, the hospice charity for Exeter, Mid and East Devon, are holding two virtual recruitment fairs through the online video calling platform, Zoom. The hospice charity are recruiting registered nurses and healthcare assistants for a variety of roles across their clinical settings.

The two sessions will be held on Saturday, January 30, from 10:30am to noon and Thursday, February 4 from 7:00pm to 8:30pm to recruit for positions on Hospiscare’s ward in Exeter, as well as positions in the community.

Since the charity’s creation in 1982, Hospiscare has grown from a small nursing team operating in the centre of Exeter to an extensive team of clinical professionals caring for patients with a life-limiting illness across the heart of Devon.

The virtual recruitment fairs will provide an insight into what it is like to work for an outstanding charity that has strong ties to the local community.

The sessions will include a welcome from Hospiscare’s Director of Clinical Services, Tina Naldrett, and a presentation about the key aspects of the charity.

There will also be a University Challenge style segment where two teams of Hospiscare staff will answer questions about what it is like to work for the charity.

As those interested in a career at Hospiscare will be attending the career fair virtually due to COVID-19, a member of staff will give a virtual tour of the hospice building in Exeter. Zoom break-out rooms will be used for small group discussions to allow attendees to focus on their areas of particular interest.

The sessions will finish with the benefits of working for Hospiscare, from the wellbeing provisions in place for the charity’s staff to the learning and development opportunities through its extensive education programme.

To register to attend one of the virtual sessions, please email recruitment@hospiscare.co.uk. For further information about Hospiscare and its virtual recruitment events, please visit https://www.hospiscare.co.uk/events/virtual-careers-event/.