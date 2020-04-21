Hospiscare plea for donations to offset predicted £1 million three-monthly loss during coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus pandemic has left Hospiscare needing donations as the charity predicts losses of more than £1 million every three months during the crisis.

Hospiscare, which cares for patients with terminal illnesses from across East Devon at its Exeter hospice, faces an increase in demand for its service but has had to temporarily close 20 shops and cancel public fundraising events.

Events like the Twilight Walk in Exmouth, which was set to take place in July, have provided vital funds for the charity.

Its 12-bed ward at the Exeter hospice remains open and Hospiscare has taken on additional patients from Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital to free up hospital beds.

However, the nurse-led clinics and day hospice services have closed with staff using video calling software to consult patients.

This enables Hospiscare’s doctors and nurses to assess patients thoroughly and provide the best possible care.

A clinical coordination centre (CCC) has been established and is equipped to take calls from patients, carers and healthcare professionals.

The CCC provides support and advice, as well as the ability to signpost the caller to the service they need.

Andrew Randall, chief executive officer of Hospiscare, said: “Every day I am impressed and inspired by the response of our staff and supporters to this crisis and the team’s dedication to continuing to provide expert care for terminally ill patients across the heart of Devon in these difficult conditions.”

Ann Rhys, deputy director of nursing at the charity, added: “Hospiscare’s clinical team has shown great courage in stepping up to deliver our mission and to alleviate pressure on local NHS services when and where we can.

“Despite significant pressure, we are working together, 24/7, to care for those vulnerable patients across our community.”

As a charity, Hospiscare relies upon fundraising support from the community, and the Covid-19 pandemic has ‘drastically’ affected that.

Hospiscare needs the support of the community ‘now more than ever’ to ensure its survival.

Visit the Hospiscare website to donate through a fundraising weekly prize draw, a monthly gift or one-off donation.