Advanced search

Hospiscare plea for donations to offset predicted £1 million three-monthly loss during coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 April 2020

Hospiscare nurses in PPE. Picture: Hospiscare

Hospiscare nurses in PPE. Picture: Hospiscare

Archant

The coronavirus pandemic has left Hospiscare needing donations as the charity predicts losses of more than £1 million every three months during the crisis.

Hospiscare, which cares for patients with terminal illnesses from across East Devon at its Exeter hospice, faces an increase in demand for its service but has had to temporarily close 20 shops and cancel public fundraising events.

Events like the Twilight Walk in Exmouth, which was set to take place in July, have provided vital funds for the charity.

Its 12-bed ward at the Exeter hospice remains open and Hospiscare has taken on additional patients from Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital to free up hospital beds.

However, the nurse-led clinics and day hospice services have closed with staff using video calling software to consult patients.

This enables Hospiscare’s doctors and nurses to assess patients thoroughly and provide the best possible care.

A clinical coordination centre (CCC) has been established and is equipped to take calls from patients, carers and healthcare professionals.

The CCC provides support and advice, as well as the ability to signpost the caller to the service they need.

Andrew Randall, chief executive officer of Hospiscare, said: “Every day I am impressed and inspired by the response of our staff and supporters to this crisis and the team’s dedication to continuing to provide expert care for terminally ill patients across the heart of Devon in these difficult conditions.”

Ann Rhys, deputy director of nursing at the charity, added: “Hospiscare’s clinical team has shown great courage in stepping up to deliver our mission and to alleviate pressure on local NHS services when and where we can.

“Despite significant pressure, we are working together, 24/7, to care for those vulnerable patients across our community.”

As a charity, Hospiscare relies upon fundraising support from the community, and the Covid-19 pandemic has ‘drastically’ affected that.

Hospiscare needs the support of the community ‘now more than ever’ to ensure its survival.

Visit the Hospiscare website to donate through a fundraising weekly prize draw, a monthly gift or one-off donation.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 27

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

‘Steady stream’ of Covid-19 patients pour into Exmouth assessment centre, but most reassured and sent home

Dr Barry Coakley, clinical director for the Woodbury, Exmouth and Budleigh Primary Care Network outside the new Covid-19 assessment centre. Picture: Barry Coakley

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Teenagers getting on their bikes to help fish and chip deliveries

Youngsters Alex and Nate James have been using their bikes to deliver fish and chips. Picture: Simon Blissett

Virtual groups held to support Exmouth slimmers during coronavirus crisis

Exmouth's Slimming World consultants who are hosting virtual groups. Picture: Contributed

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 27

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

‘Steady stream’ of Covid-19 patients pour into Exmouth assessment centre, but most reassured and sent home

Dr Barry Coakley, clinical director for the Woodbury, Exmouth and Budleigh Primary Care Network outside the new Covid-19 assessment centre. Picture: Barry Coakley

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Teenagers getting on their bikes to help fish and chip deliveries

Youngsters Alex and Nate James have been using their bikes to deliver fish and chips. Picture: Simon Blissett

Virtual groups held to support Exmouth slimmers during coronavirus crisis

Exmouth's Slimming World consultants who are hosting virtual groups. Picture: Contributed

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Hospiscare plea for donations to offset predicted £1 million three-monthly loss during coronavirus crisis

Hospiscare nurses in PPE. Picture: Hospiscare

Sports Quiz - How good is your sporting knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Catch up on past sporting glories during the Covid-19 Lockdown

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Exmouth Town president names his ‘all-time Town squad’ - who would you have included?

Action from the Exmouth Town FA Cup replay with Shaftesbury. Exmouth players shown (left to right): Chris Wright, Dean Billingsley, Dave Rowe, Danny Tapp and Jake Welch.

Robinettes had played at the top level before

On an extremely wet April 2014, Sunday afternoon at Greenway Lane, Budleigh Salterton ladies celebrate after beating Morley Rangers 6-0 to secure the Devon Women's League Division One title. Picture; SPURSTOM.
Drive 24