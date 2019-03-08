Hospiscare merger set to benefit patients living with life-limiting illnesses

Left to Right: Top Row: Ken Groves, Exmouth trustee, John Hawkins, Exmouth trustee, Andrew Randall, interim CEO, Hospiscare, Geoff Bush, trustee, Hospiscare. Bottom Row: Helen Enright, Exmouth & Lympstone Hospiscare chair of trustees, Geoff Pringle, Hospiscare Chair of Trustees. Picture: Ben Cole Archant

Two neighbouring branches of a charity which supports people living with life-limiting illness have merged.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Helen Enright, Exmouth & Lympstone Hospiscare chair of trustees and Geoff Pringle, Hospiscare chair of trustees. Picture: Ben Cole Helen Enright, Exmouth & Lympstone Hospiscare chair of trustees and Geoff Pringle, Hospiscare chair of trustees. Picture: Ben Cole

Hospiscare and Exmouth & Lympstone Hospiscare have come together with trustees of both charities calling it a 'perfect fit'.

Services at High View Gardens will continue as normal with employees of Exmouth & Lympstone Hospiscare transferring to Hospiscare.

According to trustees, the merger will allow them to build a charity 'which is best equipped to meet the increasing need for end of life care'.

Dr Helen Enright, chairman of Exmouth & Lympstone Hospiscare, said: "I want to extend my thanks to all our supporters and amazing volunteers who have helped to shape the charity over the past 32 years.

"Your efforts have enabled thousands of patients to be supported and I hope you will all stay with us for this exciting next phase of the journey.

"My fellow trustees and I believe this is the natural next step to ensure our future sustainability and deliver even more care for years to come."

Andrew Randall, Hospiscare interim chief executive officer, said: "We care for people with any life limiting illness from the age of 18 upwards.

"We have a growing and ageing population in our area of care - Exeter, East and Mid Devon.

"That coupled with more complex patient illnesses, means there are significant consequences for the provision of end of life care.

"Coming together with Exmouth & Lympstone Hospiscare will enable us to support more patients and families at a time when they need us the most."

Both charities have combined at the annual twilight walk held in Exmouth.

While the run itself benefits Hospiscare, Exmouth & Lympstone Hospiscare has held support events to raise funds.

Budleigh Salterton & District Hospiscare will continue to operate as a separate charity, raising funds to pay for Hospiscare to deliver end of life care in its locality.

There will be no changes in the services offered to patients, their families and carers in the Budleigh area and the Hospiscare@Home service, operating jointly with Exmouth & Lympstone Hospiscare, will be similarly unaffected.