New digital service to help Hospiscare provide end-of-life services in East Devon

PUBLISHED: 08:00 17 July 2020

The new Hospiscare website being access on a mobile device. Picture: Hospiscare

The new Hospiscare website being access on a mobile device. Picture: Hospiscare

Archant

A series of new digital services have been launched by Hospiscare to increase access to its end-of-life care during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Hospiscare nurse on the phone. Picture: HospiscareA Hospiscare nurse on the phone. Picture: Hospiscare

The charity, which cares for patients across East Devon, has a new website which is the culmination of a year of technical improvements.

The new web page is more user friendly and provides resources and advice for healthcare professionals, patients and their families.

Hospiscare has also launched a free digital service for care home staff offering virtual clinic appointments and meetings with the charity’s end-of-life care teams.

Tina Naldrett, director of clinical services at Hospiscare, said: “We really want to encourage people to use our digital platforms as a way of reaching us, as well as coming to our clinics and ward or having visits at home.

“Using these platforms allows us to support our community safely in many different ways.”

To access Hospiscare’s resources, support and advice on end-of-life care during Covid-19, as well as bereavement support visit: https://www.hospiscare.co.uk.

