Hospiscare, the local hospice for Exeter, Mid and East Devon, has launched an urgent fundraising appeal to keep its specialist services open.

The charity is calling for support to save its services after losing vital income due to the pandemic, while simultaneously facing unprecedented pressures and challenges. Hospiscare now needs to raise an additional £1 million by March 2022 to stabilise its finances and ensure its ward beds can stay open and its weekend care services can continue.

Hospiscare has seen a significant increase in demand for its services. With a 15% rise in patients last year, the charity is now caring for more people than ever before.

Having remained open throughout the pandemic, Hospiscare is still delivering care to some of the most vulnerable people in the local community, but it costs £22,794 every day just to keep its vital services going.

The hospice relies upon the support of the community to fund its specialist services, with just 18% coming from the NHS.

Hospiscare’s Clinical Director and Deputy CEO, Tina Naldrett, said: “Our doctors and nurses provide specialist end-of-life care to patients and families across 1,028 square miles of Devon’s heartland. If the funding shortfall continues, there is a real risk that Hospiscare will have to close beds on our ward and reduce our vital weekend services in patients’ homes.

“Hospiscare was built by the community, for the community, nearly 40 years ago. The last 18 months have been the most difficult in almost 40 years of caring for local people and the charity’s income has not recovered enough to keep pace with the cost of care.

“We are asking our incredible supporters and everyone reading this to please consider supporting us now. Your support can help us recover from the pandemic and keep our services going, ensuring we are still here to help those in the community who need us for the years to come.”

Katie Chantler, Hospiscare’s Director of Fundraising, added: “Local support for our services has never been more vital. Regular donations of £5 a month would provide a sustainable and reliable source of income for the hospice and help to safeguard our services. However, any donations, of any size, could help us to continue to provide our essential care to our patients and their families.”

To make a donation today to secure the hospice’s vital services, please visit www.hospiscare.co.uk/sos or call 01392 688020.