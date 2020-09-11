‘Get on your bike!’ - Paul and Abby’s ride raises funds for Hospiscare

A man with family links to Exmouth has answered the call from Hospiscare and hopped on his bike to cycle 100 miles – raising nearly £1,000 in the process.

Paul Holden, whose family hails from Exmouth, has joined forces with his 21-year-old daughter Abby to raise money for the hospice that looked after his dad, Tony, during his four-year battle with cancer.

He said: “We have always wanted to do something to acknowledge the outstanding support and care we received from Hospiscare, who looked after my dad in his final days following a hard-fought four years battling cancer.

“Hospiscare’s kindness and expertise made a huge difference to dad, and all the family, at such a hard time.”

“Getting on our bikes to cycle a hundred miles for Hospiscare’s Tour de Devon challenge felt like a great way to give something back, as well as a chance for Abby and I to do something together in memory of dad.

“We’ve been blown away by the incredibly generous support of our family and friends.

“Our original goal was to raise £300 so it feels fantastic to be approaching the £1,000 fundraising mark.”

Event organiser, Becky Botfield, said: “Everyone and anyone can take part in Tour de Devon.

“Taking on this challenge is a great opportunity to get on your bike, explore our beautiful county at your own pace and help Hospiscare provide vital care to patients and their families across the local area - making every mile worth the effort.”

Julie Wakley, manager of the hospice’s specialist palliative care ward in Exeter, added: “All our nurses and doctors are immensely grateful for the support of Paul and Abby and all the Tour de Devon cyclists.

“From us all at Hospiscare, thank you to all the riders and to everyone that helps make our work possible.”

There’s still time to sign up to Tour de Devon by visiting the website

For anyone who prefers pedestrian power over pedal power, the hospice also has a new running and walking challenge, Marathon in a Month, starting next month – see the website for full details.

To support Paul and Abby’s fundraising challenge visit the Justgiving page