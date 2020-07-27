Beach horses behaved ‘like pros’ - owner responds after calls to avoid busy seafront

The Codmander and Wilson Stars Eclipse on the beach at Exmouth. Picture: Craig Wilson-Hole Archant

Two horses involved in an Exmouth beach confrontation with a dog ‘behaved like the pros they are’, according to their owner.

Craig Wilson-Hole has defended the actions of his two horses – The Cobmander and Wilson Stars Eclipse – after a Journal reader said the horse riders should have been more aware of how busy the beach was.

Grahame Woodward, who was visiting from Somerset, said the incident was ‘entirely avoidable’ had the riders used their ‘common sense’ and not ridden on such a busy day.

According to Mr Wilson-Hole, the horses’ riders waited for a couple of dogs to be put on leashes, only for one of them to be set free moments later.

The dog ‘lunged’ at one of the horses, causing it to dismount its owner, and the pony ‘struck out’ at the dog in self-defence.

Mr Wilson-Hole said: “My horses were enjoying the beach and behaving like the pros they are, keeping out of the way of people and children.

“We walked along the water where there was a lovely pug type barking, attempting to play with the horses.

“So, we stood and chatted to the dog while the owner smiled. We waited while there was a larger black German Shepherd type dog being put on its lead as it didn’t seem happy with the horses.

“We stood and waited for them to do this and all was happy.

“Then as we were coming out to more shallow water, a dog came from behind and lunged at the coloured pony and jumped at its shoulder.”

He said that after being struck by the horse, the dog screamed and ran to its owner.

The rider then went to check all was ok with the dog whose owner was ‘understandably upset’.

Mr Wilson-Hole, from Exeter, has urged the dog owner to come forward so they can check on the condition of the pet, and said his horses are fully insured and he would have paid for any treatment needed.

He also thanked everyone who came over to check on the dismounted horse rider.