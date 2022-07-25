'Name the horse' competition for Exmouth museum mural

A mural of a horse is to decorate the outside of Exmouth Museum, illustrating the building’s history as a stable.

In Victorian and Edwardian times the building was home to two horses that pulled carts to collect waste and repair the roads. The horses were called Violet, led by Jack Christopher, and Prince, led by Alfred Stuart. Prince won many prizes at horse shows and fairs. There was a public outcry when it was discovered that on Violet’s retirement, she had been sent straight to the knacker’s yard; when Prince retired he was allowed to live out his life in dignity in local fields.

The yard also housed the town’s fire pump for the ‘steamer’ fire engine, and other dray horses were used to pull that. The museum has plenty of information and pictures of the time these horses were at the stables.

The mural has been painted by Gary Cook, using materials donated by Jewson Builders’ Merchants. It will be unveiled by the Mayor of Exmouth, Steve Gazzard, in a ceremony on Saturday, September 10, with the Town Crier Roger Bourgein in attendance.

In the run-up to the unveiling Exmouth Museum is holding a competition for local children to come up with a name for the horse in the mural. The competition opens on Monday, August 1 and closes on Thursday, August 11. All children aged between five and 11 are eligible to enter; entries should be handed in at the museum with the child’s name, age, address and parents’ names, along with a contact number. The museum is open Monday to Thursday, 10 am to 4pm and Saturday 10 am to 1pm.

Museum spokesman Mike Menhenitt said: “The judges consist of members of the committee of Exmouth Museum and their decision will be final. All silly names will be disqualified! The judging will be on Friday 19th August and the winner notified shortly afterwards.”

The winner will receive a prize of artists’ materials and be the guest of honour with their parent(s) at the official unveiling of the mural, which will complete the revamp of the museum’s exterior that began earlier this year.