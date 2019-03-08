'A pub for all ages' - Hook, Line and Drinker opens in Exmouth
PUBLISHED: 11:26 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 02 May 2019
The new owner of the Hook, Line and Drinker in Exmouth is hoping to create a ‘youth club’ feel for their customers
An overhaul of an Exmouth pub has seen it become a 'youth club for all ages' according to the new owner.
Ben Philpotts has taken over what was previously known as The Oddfellows and re-christened it 'Hook, Line and Drinker' – a name drawn from his 'love of puns'.
The two storey venue, in High Street, now has a vintage video game section, a south America-inspired colour scheme and a private karaoke function room.
Ben, who came to Exmouth after 20 years of running pubs in England and Spain, said he wants it to be for all ages.
He said: “You do what you love and you hope to God people like it.
“This is an all consuming industry and, at the end of the day; it is a public house – we're not just here to service people. We hope we can build a community that we can feel part of.
“We just want to create something that 'good eggs' will enjoy. We have tried to create a space for families and the lost souls that don't understand the world any more.”
Since moving in, Ben has been joined by street food specialist Dan Szarowicz, who is perhaps best known in Exmouth for his award-winning business 'Sausage World'.
Those visiting the pub will be greeted with Northern Soul dance directions on the floor and a colour scheme inspired by the Boca region of Buenes Aires in Argentina where bar manager Laila Garcon hails from.
Some of the interior design comes from Ben's passion for 'upcycling' with a pommel horse transformed into a three-seat barstool and bicycle gears have become candlesticks.
The drawings on the walls are all done by Roman Abbott with some illustrating the words of Baz Luhrmann's 'Everyboy's Free to Wear Sunscreen' song.
They also have American pool tables where people pay by the hour instead of putting coins into a mechanical table.
The newest addition to 'The Hook' is the launch of a new private karaoke function room upstairs.
They also have vintage gaming parties and a club for those interested in old consoles which meets every Tuesday.
