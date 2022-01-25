Homes and shops plan approved for site behind Exmouth's Tower Street Church

Planning permission has been granted to turn disused buildings associated with Exmouth’s Tower Street Church into flats and shops.

The plans do not affect the former Methodist church itself, which closed in 2019 and was then converted into a gym.

The planning application relates to the old Sunday School and Boys’ and Girls’ Brigade buildings, a ‘link’ building in between them and a rear block. These have been disused for more than 10 years and have fallen into disrepair.

The Boys’ and Girls’ Brigade building will be demolished, along with the link building, and the old Sunday School will be partially demolished, while retaining its existing façade. Nineteen residential units will be built, along with two ground floor retail units.

The planned new development has a contemporary appearance, but has been designed to fit in with the existing street scene and retain the church, with its tall spire, as the most prominent building.