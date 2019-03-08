Plans for two four-bed homes in Budleigh given green light

New homes will be built in Budleigh Archant

Plans to build two four-bed homes in Budleigh have been granted approval.

The new dwellings will be constructed on land north of Pine Hollow.

The houses, which will come with asssociated gardens and double garages, will be served by a new access driveway.

The application's design and access statement said: "At ground floor level, both dwellings comprise a hall, open plan kitchen/family area, lounge and study (which could also be used as a fifth bedroom).

"At first floor level there are four double bedrooms (two of which are en-suite), as well as a separate bathroom."

The new access road will be created off Northview Road, and the application said 'ample' parking will be provided on the new private driveway and garages.

The plans say the homes are sustainable in transport terms, as residents can walk, cycle, car share or take public transport when travelling.