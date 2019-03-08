Advanced search

Plans for two four-bed homes in Budleigh given green light

PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 November 2019

New homes will be built in Budleigh

New homes will be built in Budleigh

Archant

Plans to build two four-bed homes in Budleigh have been granted approval.

The new dwellings will be constructed on land north of Pine Hollow.

The houses, which will come with asssociated gardens and double garages, will be served by a new access driveway.

The application's design and access statement said: "At ground floor level, both dwellings comprise a hall, open plan kitchen/family area, lounge and study (which could also be used as a fifth bedroom).

"At first floor level there are four double bedrooms (two of which are en-suite), as well as a separate bathroom."

The new access road will be created off Northview Road, and the application said 'ample' parking will be provided on the new private driveway and garages.

The plans say the homes are sustainable in transport terms, as residents can walk, cycle, car share or take public transport when travelling.

Most Read

Exmouth GP surgery with 4,000 patients on the books could be converted into homes

The Raleigh Surgery on Pines Road. Ref exe 4682-43-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

80-bedroom hotel and crazy golf among ideas for phase three of Queen’s Drive redevelopment

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

Past in pictures: We take a step back in time to 1981

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘I nearly stood’ - council leader considered run for parliamentary seat

East Devon leader Ben Ingham, Conservative candidate Simon Jupp, Iggy Pop and independent candidate Claire Wright. Pictures: Archant/PA/the candidates

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth GP surgery with 4,000 patients on the books could be converted into homes

The Raleigh Surgery on Pines Road. Ref exe 4682-43-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

80-bedroom hotel and crazy golf among ideas for phase three of Queen’s Drive redevelopment

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

Past in pictures: We take a step back in time to 1981

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘I nearly stood’ - council leader considered run for parliamentary seat

East Devon leader Ben Ingham, Conservative candidate Simon Jupp, Iggy Pop and independent candidate Claire Wright. Pictures: Archant/PA/the candidates

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Withycombe 2nd XV in Friday night win at Tiverton

Action from the Withycombe 2nd XV Friday night 25-10 win at Tiverton. Picture: ADAM CURTIS

Saturday’s local football and rugby action

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Plans for two four-bed homes in Budleigh given green light

New homes will be built in Budleigh

Meet the man who has transformed a Budleigh cemetery into a haven for wildlife

Brian shackleton at home in Budleigh. Ref exb 46 19TI 4196. Picture: Terry Ife

Free crowdfunding workshops to be held in Exmouth and Honiton

Free crowdfunding workshops will be held in Exmouth and Honiton. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists