Plan for homes on former hospital gardens gets town council support

The former hospital gardens in Budleigh in 2016 prior to a fence being put up. Picture: Google Archant

A Plan to convert half of Budleigh Salterton's former hospital gardens into homes has received town council backing.

The application, submitted by landowner Clinton Devon Estates (CDE), is seeking outline permission - for means of access only - to build two homes on the site.

At a meeting on Monday (November 25), members of Budleigh Salterton Town Council's planning committee voted to support the proposal.

Prior to the hospital's closure in 2015, the plot was used as a green space which was used by outpatients and their families.

In 2017, CDE's planning application for the site was dismissed at appeal and half of the land was fenced off.

CDE agreed with the town's hospital league of friends that the other half of the site should remain green space for users of the health and wellbeing hub which opened on the site of the hospital last year.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.