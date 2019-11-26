Advanced search

Plan for homes on former hospital gardens gets town council support

PUBLISHED: 07:00 28 November 2019

The former hospital gardens in Budleigh in 2016 prior to a fence being put up. Picture: Google

The former hospital gardens in Budleigh in 2016 prior to a fence being put up. Picture: Google

Archant

A Plan to convert half of Budleigh Salterton's former hospital gardens into homes has received town council backing.

The application, submitted by landowner Clinton Devon Estates (CDE), is seeking outline permission - for means of access only - to build two homes on the site.

At a meeting on Monday (November 25), members of Budleigh Salterton Town Council's planning committee voted to support the proposal.

Prior to the hospital's closure in 2015, the plot was used as a green space which was used by outpatients and their families.

In 2017, CDE's planning application for the site was dismissed at appeal and half of the land was fenced off.

CDE agreed with the town's hospital league of friends that the other half of the site should remain green space for users of the health and wellbeing hub which opened on the site of the hospital last year.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Beach waterfall prompts council to urge cliff safety plea

Water cascading down the cliffs at Orcombe Point. Picture: Pip Piper

Alistair Brammer nominated for Broadway award as he gears up for final Exmouth concert

Alistair Brammer at a media night for Wicked. Picture: Dave Benett

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

General Election 2019: More GPs and reopening a railway station on Tory candidate’s radar

Simon Jupp, Conservative candidate on Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 46 19TI 4235. Picture: Terry Ife

Some public toilets could close as district council looks to balance the books

Public Toilet.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Beach waterfall prompts council to urge cliff safety plea

Water cascading down the cliffs at Orcombe Point. Picture: Pip Piper

Alistair Brammer nominated for Broadway award as he gears up for final Exmouth concert

Alistair Brammer at a media night for Wicked. Picture: Dave Benett

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

General Election 2019: More GPs and reopening a railway station on Tory candidate’s radar

Simon Jupp, Conservative candidate on Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 46 19TI 4235. Picture: Terry Ife

Some public toilets could close as district council looks to balance the books

Public Toilet.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Budleigh hoping form dryer weather so they can get back into action

East Budleigh at home to Farway. Ref exsp 39 19TI 1151. Picture: Terry Ife

Madeira ladies impress in Foxlands League win over Sidmouth

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife

Plan for homes on former hospital gardens gets town council support

The former hospital gardens in Budleigh in 2016 prior to a fence being put up. Picture: Google

Exeter races hosting ‘Elf Day’ next Friday

Dave Cross and Dartmoor Girl before running in the In Play Betting At 188Bet Novices’ Hurdle during Super Sunday at Exeter Racecourse

Dave Eveleigh’s memory honoured with a trophy that’s won for the first time by Exmouth Harrier Rob Ellis

Exmouth Harrier Rob Ellis being presented with the Dave Eveleigh Trophy at Exeter Arena by Carol and Pete Eveleigh. Rob was the fastest man in the recent City Runs 3000m, crossing the finish line in 9:26. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists