Exmouth GP surgery with 4,000 patients on the books could be converted into homes

The Raleigh Surgery on Pines Road.

Plans have been lodged to transform an Exmouth GP practice - which has thousands of patients on its books - into two homes.

The change-of-use plans affect the Raleigh Surgery, in Pines Road, which is run solely by GP Karen Knight.

The applicant said the surgery has struggled to attract new partners to the practice, which does not dispense medication because of an existing pharmacy close to Raleigh Surgery.

The application said: "This leaves our organisation vulnerable, as our only owner moves through her 50s towards retirement, as there is no guarantee of robust health or of another partner being sourced before Dr Knight achieves retirement."

Around 4,000 people use Raleigh Surgery, but the plans state Exmouth's four existing GP surgeries could 'easily absorb' the patients.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision on the plans, which are subject to two letters of opposition.