Talent show to raise funds for homeless

The plight of homeless people has prompted a group of youngsters to organise a charity talent show.

Budleigh Salterton Methodist Adventure Group will be performing this weekend to raise funds for St Petrock’s Centre, in Exeter – a charity for homelessness.

St Petrock’s provides a range of emergency, support and housing services to help homeless people make the transition to independent living.

The event will be taking place at Temple Methodist Church, in Fore Street, from 7pm on Saturday (March 16).

The adventure group consists of people aged between 10 and 19 years old who meet every Sunday between

They meet between 10.30am and 11.30am at the church and also during the week for activities like caving, kayaking, football barbecues and other visits.

Entrance costs £2 per adult and children get in for free.

There will be refreshments served during the interval.

For more information on the adventure group, go to www.budleightemplemethodist.org.uk/for-those-under-18/adventure-group or ring 01395 443774.