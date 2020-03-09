Advanced search

New 'what's on' guide aims to reduce isolation for older adults

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 March 2020

Home Instead Exeter and East Devon take delivery of its new what's on guide. Picture: Home Instead

Home Instead Exeter and East Devon take delivery of its new what's on guide. Picture: Home Instead

Archant

A Budleigh Salterton care provider has created a what's on guide in a bid to reduce isolation and loneliness.

Home Instead Exeter and East Devon, based in town, has compiled the guide to give residents in the Woodbury, Exmouth and Budleigh area information on the activities they can get involved in.

The document features a selection of clubs, exercise sessions and support services for older adults.

Registered manager Laura Grant said: "We've created this free guide in the hope that older adults will find this to be a really useful resource.

"There is so much happening in our local community, but not everyone is aware of what and where.

"Therefore we decided to make this guide to promote what our local community has to offer."

To get a free copy, or to be included in a future edition, ring Gill or Rhea at Home Instead on 01395 200600 or email info.exeter@homeinsteadexeter.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in early hours Woodbury crash

Exmouth man cleared of raping woman in alleyway

Exeter Crown Court.

District council offices in lockout after possible case of Coronavirus

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Exmouth’s Doris celebrates turning 100

100 year old Doris Kelland celebrating her birthday with family and friends Ref exe 09 20TI 8980 Picture: Terry Ife

New routes, new venue, same Exmouth Twilight Walk fun

Exmouth Twilight Walk. Picture: Hospiscare

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in early hours Woodbury crash

Exmouth man cleared of raping woman in alleyway

Exeter Crown Court.

District council offices in lockout after possible case of Coronavirus

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Exmouth’s Doris celebrates turning 100

100 year old Doris Kelland celebrating her birthday with family and friends Ref exe 09 20TI 8980 Picture: Terry Ife

New routes, new venue, same Exmouth Twilight Walk fun

Exmouth Twilight Walk. Picture: Hospiscare

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

‘Fortress Southern Road’ continues after Town net a super seven in mauling of Chipping Sodbury Town

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Ashbury Dental Care Evening League set for a thrilling ‘title decider’

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Steve Perryman MBE talk at Budleigh enjoyed by all

Some of the people who took in a wonderful talk from Steve Perryman MBE at the Budleigh Salterton Health and Wellbeing Hub. Picture; SPURSTOM

New ‘what’s on’ guide aims to reduce isolation for older adults

Home Instead Exeter and East Devon take delivery of its new what's on guide. Picture: Home Instead

MP hopes East Budleigh Conant 400 project can boost tourism and education

Roger’s descendant Jeff Conant, a resident of California, with the mill stone outside the Church Hall, East Budleigh, during a 2016 visit to the UK. It’s all that remains of his ancestors’ mill, demolished in the early 20th century. Picture: Michael Downes
Drive 24