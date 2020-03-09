New 'what's on' guide aims to reduce isolation for older adults

Home Instead Exeter and East Devon take delivery of its new what's on guide. Picture: Home Instead Archant

A Budleigh Salterton care provider has created a what's on guide in a bid to reduce isolation and loneliness.

Home Instead Exeter and East Devon, based in town, has compiled the guide to give residents in the Woodbury, Exmouth and Budleigh area information on the activities they can get involved in.

The document features a selection of clubs, exercise sessions and support services for older adults.

Registered manager Laura Grant said: "We've created this free guide in the hope that older adults will find this to be a really useful resource.

"There is so much happening in our local community, but not everyone is aware of what and where.

"Therefore we decided to make this guide to promote what our local community has to offer."

To get a free copy, or to be included in a future edition, ring Gill or Rhea at Home Instead on 01395 200600 or email info.exeter@homeinsteadexeter.co.uk