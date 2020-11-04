Care provider to continue virtual workshops for community groups

One of Exeter and East Devon Home Instead's community virtual workshops. Picture: Gill Gegg Archant

An East Devon care provider looks set to continue providing a range of virtual talks and workshops to community groups and organisations.

For many years Home Instead Exeter and East Devon, based in Budleigh Salterton, had delivered the talks free of charge featuring dentists, law firms, memory cafes, carer support groups and supermarket staff.

With the arrival of Covid-19 Home Instead took their talks online, delivering them over various platforms such as Zoom and have been delighted by the feedback they’ve received for their virtual sessions.

Home Instead Exeter and East Devon director Mark McGlade said: “The training we deliver to our staff is award winning and includes accredited dementia and Parkinson’s training. We strongly believe in sharing this knowledge within our local communities empowering people to support each other and to live safely.”

Home Instead welcomes enquiries about the talks and encourages anyone to get in touch who thinks these may be beneficial. Phone Rhea or Gill on 01395 200600 for more details or to book a session.