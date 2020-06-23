Advanced search

Budleigh company recognised as one of the country’s best

PUBLISHED: 12:03 23 June 2020

Home Instead Senior Care has been recognised as being one of the top 20 providers of home care across the South West for 2020. Picture: Home Instead Senior Care

Home Instead Senior Care has been recognised as being one of the top 20 providers of home care across the South West for 2020. Picture: Home Instead Senior Care

Archant

A Budleigh Salterton company has been recognised as one of the top 20 providers of homes for the elderly in the South West.

Home Instead Senior Care (HISC) provide home help, companionship and personal care for the elderly living independently in their own home, and this is the fifth year in a row that the company has received the recognition.

The company supports clients across East Devon and Exeter, with much of the hub of client support centred in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton.

Vanessa McGlade, director of HISC, said: “We are incredibly proud to receive this award. Our thanks go to our wonderful clients for providing such positive reviews and to our super dedicated team of care givers who tell us daily, they each feel so privileged being able to help and support our clients live well in their own homes”.

Home Instead Senior Care can be contacted on 01395 200600 or email info.exeter@homeinsteadexeter.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

There’s a new bar in Exmouth – builder creates eco pub in his back garden

The Lock Inn created by Exmouth builder Peter Sheridan. Picture: Peter Sheridan

Exmouth indecent exposure: police release picture of man they want to talk to.

The male police want to talk to

Welcome back to Devon: County aims to greet visitors from July 4

Visitors will be welcome back to Devon after coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease on July 4, say the county council. Picture: David Dixon

Paddle boarders rescued by RNLI on the River Exe

Exmouth RNLI were calling to assist two paddle boarders in the River Exe. Picture: Exmouth RNLI/ John Thorogood

Search continues for missing Budleigh Salterton teenager

Nam Vu Van

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

There’s a new bar in Exmouth – builder creates eco pub in his back garden

The Lock Inn created by Exmouth builder Peter Sheridan. Picture: Peter Sheridan

Exmouth indecent exposure: police release picture of man they want to talk to.

The male police want to talk to

Welcome back to Devon: County aims to greet visitors from July 4

Visitors will be welcome back to Devon after coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease on July 4, say the county council. Picture: David Dixon

Paddle boarders rescued by RNLI on the River Exe

Exmouth RNLI were calling to assist two paddle boarders in the River Exe. Picture: Exmouth RNLI/ John Thorogood

Search continues for missing Budleigh Salterton teenager

Nam Vu Van

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town’s disabled access and beer garden path project completed thanks to local business

Exmouth Town have completed another 'Southern Road Project' with the completition of the pathway for disabled access into the ground and from the club to the beer garden.This particualr project has been done thansk to the support of local compnay Localgroundworks. Picture: ETFC

Budleigh Salterton’s new football secretary speaks about his return to Greenway Lane

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth indecent exposure: police release picture of man they want to talk to.

The male police want to talk to

Exeter City set for Monday night Wembley play-off date

Football on pitch

Search continues for missing Budleigh Salterton teenager

Nam Vu Van