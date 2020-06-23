Budleigh company recognised as one of the country’s best

Home Instead Senior Care has been recognised as being one of the top 20 providers of home care across the South West for 2020. Picture: Home Instead Senior Care Archant

A Budleigh Salterton company has been recognised as one of the top 20 providers of homes for the elderly in the South West.

Home Instead Senior Care (HISC) provide home help, companionship and personal care for the elderly living independently in their own home, and this is the fifth year in a row that the company has received the recognition.

The company supports clients across East Devon and Exeter, with much of the hub of client support centred in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton.

Vanessa McGlade, director of HISC, said: “We are incredibly proud to receive this award. Our thanks go to our wonderful clients for providing such positive reviews and to our super dedicated team of care givers who tell us daily, they each feel so privileged being able to help and support our clients live well in their own homes”.

Home Instead Senior Care can be contacted on 01395 200600 or email info.exeter@homeinsteadexeter.co.uk