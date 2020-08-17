Free quiz and puzzle book for lonely and vulnerable

Home Instead community liaison coordinator Rhea Cousins with quiz & puzzle booklets. Picture: Home Instead Archant

Budleigh Salterton-based carers have produced a free 16-page booklet containing mind-challenging quizzes and puzzles for elderly residents living alone.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Carers at Home Instead Exeter and East Devon have created the booklet which also contains contact details of health and social care services for the elderly.

The booklets have been distributed to all Home Instead clients across East Devon, plus many other lonely and vulnerable residents in the community, free of charge.

Home Instead director Vanessa McGlade said: “We were very aware that many of our clients were feeling the effects of social isolation caused by not being able to see family and friends.

“With this mind we hope our quiz booklets will give our clients several hours of enjoyment.”

Anyone who would like a free copy of the quiz and puzzle booklet should ring 01395 200600 or visit the website www.homeinstead.co.uk/eastdevon