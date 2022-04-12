Home instead partner with Boots to encourage 'care conversation'

An care home company encourage people in East Devon to have a 'care conversation' with a loved one.

Home Instead have partnered with 'Boots' to encourage families to have a chat with elderly parents about introducing extra care measures in their homes to enable them to live safely and comfortably without having to go in a home.

Research by Home Intsead found that despite a third of adults saying they were concerned about their parents’ physical health, 81 per cent were reluctant to speak to them about care.

Last Wednesday, (April 13) the Home Instead team were giving tips on how to broach the subject at an event at the Boots store in Exeter. They gave advice on how to spot the signs that loved ones are struggling with when to introduce care and what a care package can look like.

Vanessa McGlade, co-owner of Home Instead Exeter and East Devon says: “So many people put off having much-needed conversations about care with loved ones, often leaving it too late. These are discussions we should be having earlier, so that family members know what to do when the time comes – making it easier for everyone involved and ensuring you get the care you want.

“By partnering with Boots, we hope to get people talking. We can advise people on the availability of homecare in the local area and the services that we provide, as well as answering any questions.”

The company works hard to raise awareness around all relevant topics, across the community, via free Community Talks for businesses, organisations, and groups, on subjects such as Dementia, Parkinson’s Disease, Choosing the Right Care, Nutrition in Older Age, Scams Awareness, Avoiding Hospitalisation, and more. Hosted by Owner/MD Mark McGlade, these popular workshops (most recently conducted for teams at the Royal Devon and Exeter and LED Leisure Centres) last just over an hour, and can be given online or in person, to suit the audience.

Home Instead provides care services across Exeter and East Devon, Services include companionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping, personal care and medication reminders in their own homes.