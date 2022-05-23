Care at home company named top 20 in the SW

Owner and Director of Home Instead Vanessa McGlade (left) and General & Registered Manager Laura Grant (right). - Credit: Home Instead.

Home instead Exeter and East Devon, based in Budleigh Salterton, has been named one of the top 20 home care companies in the South West.

The company were placed in the top 2.33 per cent of home care companies in the region. They have made it onto the list out of 879 home care companies and this is the seventh time they have won this award.

The award is based on the home care company’s reviews on homecare.co.uk, the UK’s top home care reviews site, the reviews are given by people that Home Instead cares for, plus their loved ones and representatives.

Home Instead Exeter and East Devon made it to the list thanks to a high review score of 10.

One recent review from a family member of a client, appearing on homecare.co.uk, said: “I am extremely happy with the support that my sister gets from Home Instead.

"It is everything that you could want from a care company. Always on time, efficient, caring, supportive and professional.”

Vanessa McGlade, co-owner Director of Home Instead Exeter and East Devon, said: “We are thrilled to be receiving this award once again – for the seventh time in fact.

"It means a great deal to the entire team because these are ‘real life’ reviews, from those receiving our care, those whose loved ones we care for, and for those legal parties representing clients with regard to their care.

"Our work is so rewarding, and if undertaken to the highest standards, the rewards are there for our clients too – and that’s what matters most.”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Our reviews are by those who receive home care as well as their family and friends.

"This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.”

“Home Instead Exeter and East Devon have shown it provides care of the highest quality and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the South West.”

For more information on Home Instead visit www.homeinstead.co.uk/exeter-east-devon/