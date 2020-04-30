Advanced search

Home Instead helping isolated residents stay connected with loved ones

PUBLISHED: 08:00 02 May 2020

Home Instead's Mark McGlade

Home Instead's Mark McGlade

Archant

A Budleigh Salterton-based home care provider is helping elderly residents stay connected with their families.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Home Instead Exeter and East Devon had been providing companionship visits and taking clients shopping, to restaurants and to garden centres.

When the pandemic hit, Home Instead had to scale back this offering but caregivers could still give residents at-home companionship.

However, some clients are being helped to stay connected with their families via smart devices.

Mark McGlade, director of Home Instead, said: “One 90-year-old man in Exmouth now has an iPad which he got set up by Home Instead and joins in a quiz and social event with his extended family every week using Zoom and Facebook.”

The south west remains one of the least affected regions in the UK and Mr McGlade said none of Home Instead’s clients have tested positive for the virus.

During the crisis, Home Instead has provided additional infection control training to its caregivers while office staff have been working remotely from home.

Home Instead specialises in caring for dementia patients and Mr McGlade said this has presented an extra challenge when it comes to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “They may not always appreciate the need for social isolation and have special needs when it comes to remembering to eat, take medications and keep safe in their homes.

“A particular challenge is helping people living with dementia to understand the need not to go out of the home or garden and to maintain social distancing from others.”

Many care providers have had issues securing adequate stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE) and Mr McGlade said it has been a ‘testing experience’ for Home Instead too.

However, Exmouth Community College has come to the rescue, offering to make some face shields for the care provider.

Mr McGlade added: “We bought in additional supplies of gloves and aprons at the very start of the crisis, but the biggest problem has been the lack of adequate supplies of face masks which are in demand all over the world.

“Face masks are not a usual item of PPE for home care providers so this has been a major challenge to ensure adequate supplies.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Exmouth fish and chip shop set to re-open after gaining national recognition

The Proper Fish and Chip Shop owner Dan Hennesy and shift manager Shane Kemp with their 2019 Exmouth Business Awards.Ref exe 07 20TI 8158 Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth-based research team in national Covid-19 PRINCIPLE treatment trial

Dr Barry Coakley, clinical director of the WEB primary care network. Picture: Barry Coakley

New location for Exeter’s Nightingale hospital due to low coronavirus rate

Schools to close from Friday.

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

How well do you know the Exe Estuary? Tidelines scheme launched in Exmouth

Jo Salter and Anne-Marie Culhane, coordinators of the Tidfelines project. Picture: Anne-Marie Culhane

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth fish and chip shop set to re-open after gaining national recognition

The Proper Fish and Chip Shop owner Dan Hennesy and shift manager Shane Kemp with their 2019 Exmouth Business Awards.Ref exe 07 20TI 8158 Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth-based research team in national Covid-19 PRINCIPLE treatment trial

Dr Barry Coakley, clinical director of the WEB primary care network. Picture: Barry Coakley

New location for Exeter’s Nightingale hospital due to low coronavirus rate

Schools to close from Friday.

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

How well do you know the Exe Estuary? Tidelines scheme launched in Exmouth

Jo Salter and Anne-Marie Culhane, coordinators of the Tidfelines project. Picture: Anne-Marie Culhane

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Home Instead helping isolated residents stay connected with loved ones

Home Instead's Mark McGlade

Budleigh Salterton make managerial change - Robinettes boss takes over the Robins

Quiz time! - Test your sporting knowledge

Sports Quiz header

Duo launch new food delivery box business to help communities

James Davey (pictured) and Brian Phillips have launched the Quayside Food and Drink business to help deliver food to communities in and near Exeter. Picture: Quayside Food and Drink

Budleigh library competitions still open despite coronavirus crisis

Budleigh Salterton Library.
Drive 24