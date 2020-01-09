Peer recognition for 'inspirational' Exmouth caregiver

An Exmouth grandmother has been recognised by her peers for her 'inspirational' care.

Jayne Cherry was named the caregiver of the year 2019 by her colleagues at Home Instead Senior Care.

Mrs Cherry, who has been with the company for six years, said: "Care is the most rewarding job I can think of.

"It's a privilege to care for older people in their homes, I am really well supported by the company and it feels like one big family pulling together."

Vanessa McGlade, co-owner of Home Instead Senior Care Exeter and East Devon, said: "Jayne has built meaningful, trusted relationships with clients, making a positive difference to their lives and those of their families.

"Utterly reliable, professional and empathetic, Jayne quietly goes about her role supporting her peers and clients.

"Somehow she always manages to find time for everyone and make them feel special."