The benefits of choosing home care instead of a residential home

Choosing care for an elderly relative or loved one can be daunting, and it’s not always an easy subject to talk about.

Mark and Vanessa McGlade, owners and directors of Home Instead in Exeter and East Devon, explain some of the benefits of personalised home care and share some key points to consider.

Q: What are the main benefits of home care?

Receiving care at home means you get to stay where you feel most comfortable and continue to live life the way you want on your own terms. With a residential care home, you are in an unfamiliar environment, you are limited by the personal belongings you can have and you often have to eat at set times.

Home care with Home Instead is a much more personalised, one-to-one service which promotes independence and allows you to maintain your normal routine and lifestyle. It’s also flexible and can include anything from a couple of visits a week, overnight support to round-the-clock live-in care, depending on the level of support you require.

Q: Who is home care suitable for?

Home care is a great option for anyone who would prefer to live happily in their own home but require some extra support with day-to-day aspects of living. This could be someone who has lost a partner and is looking for companionship or some help with housework, or it could also be someone with dementia or limited mobility who requires more advanced care. It also works well for couples looking for some help at home or for someone requiring a bit more support following a hospital discharge.

Having extra support at home can also be a good way to introduce someone to care gradually rather than going straight into a residential facility. You have the flexibility to increase or decrease the amount of support you have depending on your changing needs.

Q: What advice would you give to someone considering home care?

You need to do your homework and start looking around before you think you need it. It is important to be an educated consumer by checking CQC Inspection Reports, speaking with local healthcare professionals, friends and neighbours that may already have care at home, or call around a few care providers to ask them about their services.

Consider the value of the services they are offering not just the cost and make a choice based on what is most important to you.

Q: What kind of services does home care involve?

Home care services can include companionship, home help, shopping, taking clients to GP and hospital appointments, medication management or helping with personal care or memory care. We even support clients with dog walking, taking them to church or for a pub lunch.

We sit down with each client and ask not only what they need, but what they want and when they want it, which allows us to tailor our services to their needs and wishes.

We also offer specialist support for people living with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, as well as end of life care. Home Instead are now offering a live-in care service too as a cost-effective alternative to a good care home.

Q: What about the CAREGivers?

All CAREGivers at Home Instead are professionally trained and highly supported. They are matched with clients based on hobbies, interests and life experiences. We only employ kind and compassionate people and continue to train and support them to be the very best carers they can be.

All CAREGivers are enhanced DBS checked and we take at least four references for every applicant. We take the safety of our employees and clients very seriously and in the current situation all CAREGivers are wearing appropriate PPE and are trained in infection control to keep themselves and our clients safe.

Q: Why should I choose Home Instead?

Home Instead was founded on the concept of person-centred care with care good enough for our own mum or dad. We don’t do short visits with different carers turning up every day – we do a minimum of one-hour in the home, which means we build valuable relationships and achieve far better outcomes.

We are also the only home care provider in the South West with a five-star Outstanding rating from the Care Quality Commission and we also received the Queens Award from Buckingham Palace.

To find out more about Home Instead and the services they offer, call 01395 200600 or email info.exeter@homeinstead.co.uk. You can also visit www.homeinstead.co.uk/eastdevon for more information.