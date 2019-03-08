Advanced search

Former friends, colleagues and classmates reunite to mark 25 years of pre-school

PUBLISHED: 13:01 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 17 October 2019

From left to right: Edwina Nowland, Janine Cunningham, Kay Atkinson and Peter Nowland. Picture: Kay Atkinson

From left to right: Edwina Nowland, Janine Cunningham, Kay Atkinson and Peter Nowland. Picture: Kay Atkinson

Archant

Children who got their educational start at an Exmouth pre-school have come together to share memories 25 years on.

Current users of the group enjoying a party. Picture: Kay AtkinsonCurrent users of the group enjoying a party. Picture: Kay Atkinson

Adults who spent their early years at the Holy Trinity 0-5 group since it was formed in 1994 were joined by former parents, grandparents, and helpers at the reunion.

The following morning, children currently benefitting from the group, based at the church in Rolle Road, enjoyed a party to mark the occasion.

The group was formed Peter Nowland, who was the church's community development officer at the time.

He was joined at the reunion by Kay Atkinson (formerly Southwell) and Janine Cunningham, who have run the group since its formation, for the celebrations.

Holy Trinity 0-5 group held a reunion to celebrate 25 years. Picture: Kay AtkinsonHoly Trinity 0-5 group held a reunion to celebrate 25 years. Picture: Kay Atkinson

Mrs Atkinson said: "We work well as a team together and have welcomed thousands of children through the doors over the years."

In previous years, the group took children on trips including taking a double-decker bus to Pennywell Farm.

The group currently runs on a Tuesday morning from 10am until 11.30am in term time.

Kay Atkinson and Janine Cunningham. Picture; Kay AtkinsonKay Atkinson and Janine Cunningham. Picture; Kay Atkinson

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

Drugs raid in Exmouth prompts police investigation

Crowds celebrate the return of Exmouth Carnival

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth in Bloom joy as town gets regional gold award

Volunteers from Exmouth in Bloom, mayor Steve Gazzard and representatives from East Devon District Council receive the gold award from South West in Bloom. Picture: Marion Drew

Are potholes, parking and pavements your main issues in Exmouth?

Exmouth councillor Jeff Trail. Ref exe 08 19TI 0283. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

Drugs raid in Exmouth prompts police investigation

Crowds celebrate the return of Exmouth Carnival

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth in Bloom joy as town gets regional gold award

Volunteers from Exmouth in Bloom, mayor Steve Gazzard and representatives from East Devon District Council receive the gold award from South West in Bloom. Picture: Marion Drew

Are potholes, parking and pavements your main issues in Exmouth?

Exmouth councillor Jeff Trail. Ref exe 08 19TI 0283. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town assistant manager speaks about the midweek win over Street

Exmouth Town supporters at Cadbury Heath. Picture; MARTIN COOK

Morey triumphant in East Devon October medal

Golf club and ball

Dom Bess and Craig Overton among Devon players involved in The Hundred draft

Dom Bess pictured on Day 4 of the Specsavers County Championship Division 1 match between Somerset and Yorkshire at the Cooper Associates County Ground on April 30, 2018 in Taunton, England. Photo: Alex Davidson

Exmouth kite boarder Guy Bridge nets medal win at inaugural World Beach Games in Qatar

Guy Bridge (right) with the other medalists in the men’s kite foil competition on the final day of competition at the Inaugural World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar. Picture: TEAM GB

Former friends, colleagues and classmates reunite to mark 25 years of pre-school

From left to right: Edwina Nowland, Janine Cunningham, Kay Atkinson and Peter Nowland. Picture: Kay Atkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists