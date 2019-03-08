Former friends, colleagues and classmates reunite to mark 25 years of pre-school

From left to right: Edwina Nowland, Janine Cunningham, Kay Atkinson and Peter Nowland. Picture: Kay Atkinson Archant

Children who got their educational start at an Exmouth pre-school have come together to share memories 25 years on.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Current users of the group enjoying a party. Picture: Kay Atkinson Current users of the group enjoying a party. Picture: Kay Atkinson

Adults who spent their early years at the Holy Trinity 0-5 group since it was formed in 1994 were joined by former parents, grandparents, and helpers at the reunion.

The following morning, children currently benefitting from the group, based at the church in Rolle Road, enjoyed a party to mark the occasion.

The group was formed Peter Nowland, who was the church's community development officer at the time.

He was joined at the reunion by Kay Atkinson (formerly Southwell) and Janine Cunningham, who have run the group since its formation, for the celebrations.

Holy Trinity 0-5 group held a reunion to celebrate 25 years. Picture: Kay Atkinson Holy Trinity 0-5 group held a reunion to celebrate 25 years. Picture: Kay Atkinson

Mrs Atkinson said: "We work well as a team together and have welcomed thousands of children through the doors over the years."

In previous years, the group took children on trips including taking a double-decker bus to Pennywell Farm.

The group currently runs on a Tuesday morning from 10am until 11.30am in term time.