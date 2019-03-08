Hollywood star Kiefer Sutherland plays live music gig in Exeter

Kiefer Sutherland. Picture: Courtesy of artist Courtesy of artist

A rare chance to see Kiefer Sutherland performing his critically-acclaimed music at a live concert at the Exeter Phoenix

Kiefer Sutherland is best known as a Hollywood star, but he is also a critically-acclaimed musician with a newly-released album.

And he will appear at Exeter Phoenix on Friday, August 2 in a one-off concert, performing his mix of country music, Americana, folk, rock, blues and more.

Describing the songs on the album, Reckless And Me, he said: “As an actor I know that making a connection with an audience always comes by virtue of the story or the character. This is very different. They're personal stories from my life. As lucky as I am, there are things you can't avoid: friends of yours are going to die, you're going to be let down, your heart will be broken. Hopefully they help both me and the audience to realise that none of us are alone in trying to get these things in life. And there's something comforting about that. At least to me.”

The week of his concert will also see a mini festival of his best-loved films including Stand By Me, The Lost Boys and A Few Good Men, at the Phoenix's independent cinema.

Tickets cost £28.50 and can be purchased on Exeter Phoenix's website here or by phoning the venue's box office on 01392 667080.