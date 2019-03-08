Advanced search

Talented youngsters take over Manor Gardens for Hive Live event

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 September 2019

Hive youth centre's end-of-the-summer event in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 33 19TI 7633. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

An Exmouth beauty spot became the centre stage for youngsters' musical and artistic talents for the annual Hive Live event.

Hive youth centre's end-of-the-summer event in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 33 19TI 7620. Picture: Terry Ife

Users and volunteers from The Hive, in Imperial Road, took over Manor Gardens for the display of youth talent.

People travelled from youth centres as far away as Bideford and Totnes for the event.

The town centre park was full of the sounds of drumming, singing, guitar playing and DJing.

There was also some beat-boxing and a solo dancer performing through the day.

Hive youth centre's Annabel Rockey and Bradley James promote their icount project. Ref exe 33 19TI 7625. Picture: Terry Ife

Under a marquee, a new campaign was launched to raise awareness of the need for mental health support for youngsters and to dispel the negativity surrounding teenagers.

The Icount project was launched by Annabel Rockey and Bradley James who sold printed t-shirts and postcards promoting their campaign.

The Hive Youth Centre is part of the Space charity which support young people from all backgrounds to learn.

For more information go to spacepsm.org.

Hive youth centre's end-of-the-summer event in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 33 19TI 7610. Picture: Terry Ife

Hive youth centre's end-of-the-summer event in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 33 19TI 7608. Picture: Terry Ife

Hive youth centre's end-of-the-summer event in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 33 19TI 7605. Picture: Terry Ife

Hive youth centre's end-of-the-summer event in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 33 19TI 7603. Picture: Terry Ife

