Talented youngsters take over Manor Gardens for Hive Live event
PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 September 2019
Archant
An Exmouth beauty spot became the centre stage for youngsters' musical and artistic talents for the annual Hive Live event.
Users and volunteers from The Hive, in Imperial Road, took over Manor Gardens for the display of youth talent.
People travelled from youth centres as far away as Bideford and Totnes for the event.
The town centre park was full of the sounds of drumming, singing, guitar playing and DJing.
There was also some beat-boxing and a solo dancer performing through the day.
Under a marquee, a new campaign was launched to raise awareness of the need for mental health support for youngsters and to dispel the negativity surrounding teenagers.
The Icount project was launched by Annabel Rockey and Bradley James who sold printed t-shirts and postcards promoting their campaign.
The Hive Youth Centre is part of the Space charity which support young people from all backgrounds to learn.
For more information go to spacepsm.org.
