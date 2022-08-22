Local history: St Andrew's and St Saviour's Churches

Neither of the above churches are now in use, but in their time they played an important part in the religious life of Exmouth and therefore no story of Exmouth’s churches is complete without including them.

The first church on the site of St Andrew’s in St Andrew’s Road was a tin structure built in 1892 and known as 'The Tin Tabernacle' This was replaced in 1896 by a stone and redbrick church in the early English style with a central bell turret. The first service was held on 20 May in that year. It could hold about 450 worshippers and was served by the clergy of Holy Trinity. In July 1911 it was proposed to erect a screen which would add 'to the appearance and devotional power of the church'. It was largely paid for by Dorcas Stewart in memory of her husband Rev Herbert Stewart, who had retired to Exmouth from Yorkshire due to his health and who died in 1893 aged 35. Besides worshipping at the church, she also gave inspirational talks there until she died in 1941 and the lectern was also paid for by her.

During WW2 the church suffered damage during a bombing raid and in 1952 in the South Chapel a memorial window was created. The last service was held there on Easter Day, 26 March 1989 and following this the Lady Chapel altar was moved to the Lady Chapel in Holy Trinity. In 1995 planning permission was granted to covert the church into flats and it became St Andrew’s House under Chapter One, a supported housing service in Exmouth.

I am indebted to Norman Goodman, The late Nicola Clapp and to Yanick Munro for their assistance with the research into St Andrew’s Church. The photo shows the church before WW2 and is of an old postcard.

St Saviour's Church, 1988 - Credit: G D Perriam

St Saviour’s Mission Church was erected in 1881-2 on the corner of South Street and Church Street at a cost of £380. It was built of red brick with a turret containing one bell and was served by the clergy of Holy Trinity. It was further enlarged in 1888 and could then accommodate 250 worshippers. Across the road from the church in 1914 The Exmouth Church Institute Parish Hall was built and later became St Saviour’s Church Hall. It featured a large kitchen which was later used as a soup kitchen when the Exmouth Market next door closed.

The final service was held in December 1988 and following this the church was later demolished. In 1996 The Open Door Centre was built on the site as a Christian charity. The church hall building is still there today and houses a row of shops and offices above.

My thanks to Norman Goodman and Yanick Munro for their invaluable assistance with the research into this church. The photo is from the museum archive with credit to G D Perriam.