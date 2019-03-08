Historic Vehicle Gathering at Powderham Castle
PUBLISHED: 15:02 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:02 27 June 2019
Crash Box Club
Come and see around 1,400 old cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles and much more
'Something for everyone' is the theme for this year's Historic Vehicle Gathering at Powderham Castle on the weekend of July 13 and 14.
It will bring together old cars, motorcycles and commercial vehicles covering more than 100 years of motoring. So far nearly 1,400 vehicle entries have been received ranging from two wheels to ten, many with an interesting story behind them,
The annual Historic Vehicle Gathering is organised by members of the Crash Box & Classic Car Club of Devon, and raises money for various local charities. This year's are British Red Cross Devon, Living Options Devon and Age Concern Crediton and District.
On both days there will be live music performed by various Westcountry bands, vehicle club displays in the main arena, entertainment for children and some exhibitors wearing period dress.
Richard Nunn, the rally chairman for the Crash Box Club said: "This year promises to bring together an eclectic mix of interesting vehicles and other attractions, including trade stands, auto jumble and craft stalls, refreshments and delicious food outlets. There really is something for everyone."
For further details about the Historic Vehicle Gathering please visit its website or the 'Crash Box & Classic Car Club' page on Facebook.
