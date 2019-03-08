Advanced search

Historic Vehicle Gathering at Powderham Castle

PUBLISHED: 15:02 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:02 27 June 2019

Beautiful old cars at the Historic Vehicle Gathering. Picture: Crash Box Club

Beautiful old cars at the Historic Vehicle Gathering. Picture: Crash Box Club

Crash Box Club

Come and see around 1,400 old cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles and much more

A familiar sight to fans of the 1960s TV show The Saint. Picture: Crash Box ClubA familiar sight to fans of the 1960s TV show The Saint. Picture: Crash Box Club

'Something for everyone' is the theme for this year's Historic Vehicle Gathering at Powderham Castle on the weekend of July 13 and 14.

It will bring together old cars, motorcycles and commercial vehicles covering more than 100 years of motoring. So far nearly 1,400 vehicle entries have been received ranging from two wheels to ten, many with an interesting story behind them,

The annual Historic Vehicle Gathering is organised by members of the Crash Box & Classic Car Club of Devon, and raises money for various local charities. This year's are British Red Cross Devon, Living Options Devon and Age Concern Crediton and District.

On both days there will be live music performed by various Westcountry bands, vehicle club displays in the main arena, entertainment for children and some exhibitors wearing period dress.

Some vehicle owners wear period dress to match. Picture: Crash Box ClubSome vehicle owners wear period dress to match. Picture: Crash Box Club

Richard Nunn, the rally chairman for the Crash Box Club said: "This year promises to bring together an eclectic mix of interesting vehicles and other attractions, including trade stands, auto jumble and craft stalls, refreshments and delicious food outlets. There really is something for everyone."

For further details about the Historic Vehicle Gathering please visit its website or the 'Crash Box & Classic Car Club' page on Facebook.

It was probably never as clean as this during its working days. Picture; Crash Box ClubIt was probably never as clean as this during its working days. Picture; Crash Box Club

Lovingly-maintained old cars at the Historic Vehicle Gathering. Picture: Crash Box ClubLovingly-maintained old cars at the Historic Vehicle Gathering. Picture: Crash Box Club

Old cars at the Historic Vehicle Gathering. Picture: Crash Box ClubOld cars at the Historic Vehicle Gathering. Picture: Crash Box Club

Most Read

Popworld is coming to Exmouth as Fever gets set to close its doors

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth Pride in pictures - Town’s annual diversity festival continues to grow

Exmouth Pride in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 26 19TI 1030257. Picture: Terry Ife

Mums’ disgust as two-year-old boy sits on used condom at Exmouth Beach

Exmouth beach. Ref exe 30-14SH 0015. Picture: Simon Horn.

Exmouth needs a seafront or town-centre visitor centre, says MP

Hugo Swire believes Exmouth's history is not being displayed properly. Picture: Terry Ife

Supermarket giant to install new cash point in Budleigh

SM Prior and Son which will soon be converted into a Tesco Express. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

