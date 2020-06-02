Advanced search

Opinion

Hindsight and plans for the future at Exmouth Community Larder

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 June 2020

Exmouth Community Food Larder manager Anthony Bernard.

Exmouth Community Food Larder manager Anthony Bernard.

Archant

Hindsight gives a form of wisdom.

After three months in this crisis, past decisions can now be evaluated with hindsight – very often we would all of us have made different decisions if only we could have seen ahead!

The future is not clear – the only thing evident is that interviewers will hound politicians for definite answers in areas where nobody really knows!

But it is very clear that life will be very different for most people for a long time.

Travel and holidays are important in the West Country, as are farming and fishing – all will see big changes.

Hindsight can help us plan ahead.

No-one would now doubt the importance of support for care homes and care in the community; let us push for these lessons to be learnt so that future policies strengthen support for the elderly, the sick, the weak, mental health issues and all disadvantaged people.

We must all help by responding to these many challenges, whether as volunteers, social workers or ordinary people with concern for our neighbours.

We all know that we need to follow the national guidelines, but we suspect that driving to a faraway beach or relative does not affect the statistics.

Democracy enables us to vote for what we personally want or think is right, but we are also part of a much greater group.

Individual behaviour contributes to the whole; we are all in this together.

Let us hope that the majority of people heed the message.

With total uncertainty, the only clear prediction is that the Exmouth Community Larder will need to provide food help for a long time.

Thanks to volunteering and donations from the whole community of the Exmouth area, the Larder is in a good position to continue meeting this long term challenge.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Large crowds on Exmouth beach dispersed by police

Celebration for staff and residents at ‘outstanding’ care home

A party was held at Exmouth House Care Home to mark an outstanding CQC rating. Picture: Tracy Denny

East Devon District Council chairman, Cllr Stuart Hughes, resigns

Cllr Stuart Hughes as chairman of the council. Picture: East Devon District Council

Deaf Academy set to move into part of £10.5m Exmouth home

An aerial view of the Owen Building at the Deaf Academy. Picture: Deaf Academy

Proposed one-way system for Budleigh high street a temporary measure say civic leaders

High Street, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Large crowds on Exmouth beach dispersed by police

Celebration for staff and residents at ‘outstanding’ care home

A party was held at Exmouth House Care Home to mark an outstanding CQC rating. Picture: Tracy Denny

East Devon District Council chairman, Cllr Stuart Hughes, resigns

Cllr Stuart Hughes as chairman of the council. Picture: East Devon District Council

Deaf Academy set to move into part of £10.5m Exmouth home

An aerial view of the Owen Building at the Deaf Academy. Picture: Deaf Academy

Proposed one-way system for Budleigh high street a temporary measure say civic leaders

High Street, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Madeira bowlers display ‘green fingered skills’ as they take up the Chelsea Challenge

The Madeira Bowls Club 'Chelsea Flowe Show Challenge' and the 'Best in Show' winner, the floral display at the club. Picture: JUDE LATTA

Looking back at the 1950s when British runners ruled the track

The first four minute mile; Chris Brasher, Roger Bannister and Chris Chataway. Picture DICK STURCH

Exeter Chiefs can now begin non-contract training

Rugby ball.

Hindsight and plans for the future at Exmouth Community Larder

Exmouth Community Food Larder manager Anthony Bernard.

More than 100 colourful scrubs made for East Devon care homes

Staff at The Firs, Budleigh Salterton showing off their new scrubs. Picture: The Firs Nursing Home
Drive 24