Opinion

Hindsight and plans for the future at Exmouth Community Larder

Exmouth Community Food Larder manager Anthony Bernard. Archant

Hindsight gives a form of wisdom.

After three months in this crisis, past decisions can now be evaluated with hindsight – very often we would all of us have made different decisions if only we could have seen ahead!

The future is not clear – the only thing evident is that interviewers will hound politicians for definite answers in areas where nobody really knows!

But it is very clear that life will be very different for most people for a long time.

Travel and holidays are important in the West Country, as are farming and fishing – all will see big changes.

Hindsight can help us plan ahead.

No-one would now doubt the importance of support for care homes and care in the community; let us push for these lessons to be learnt so that future policies strengthen support for the elderly, the sick, the weak, mental health issues and all disadvantaged people.

We must all help by responding to these many challenges, whether as volunteers, social workers or ordinary people with concern for our neighbours.

We all know that we need to follow the national guidelines, but we suspect that driving to a faraway beach or relative does not affect the statistics.

Democracy enables us to vote for what we personally want or think is right, but we are also part of a much greater group.

Individual behaviour contributes to the whole; we are all in this together.

Let us hope that the majority of people heed the message.

With total uncertainty, the only clear prediction is that the Exmouth Community Larder will need to provide food help for a long time.

Thanks to volunteering and donations from the whole community of the Exmouth area, the Larder is in a good position to continue meeting this long term challenge.