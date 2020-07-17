Wood pile blaze at trading estate being tackled by East Devon firefighters

EXE FIRE ENGINE LEAVING BAS

A fire involving 500 tonnes of waste wood at an East Devon trading estate is being tackled by firefighters from across the district.

Crews from Topsham, Sidmouth, Ottery and Exmouth were all called out to extinguish the fire at Hill Barton Trading Estate in Clyst St Mary.

The blaze was first reported shortly after midnight (Friday, July 17) and the incident commander unit from Honiton was also called out.

Firefighters initially used compressed air foam jets before requesting a high-volume pump to be mobilised from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service HQ in Clyst St George.

Crews also used two aerial ladder platforms, two monitors, two jets and the high-volume pump.

The fire service said nearby buildings were kept cool by using safety jets.

A second high-volume pump was mobilised from Taunton and at 6.45am crews were making ‘steady progress’ tackling the fire.

At 9am, the crews were rotated with others from across the Devon and Somerset area including Colyton and Seaton.

As of 10am, the wood pile was still alight and crews are still tackling the fire.