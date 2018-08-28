Advanced search

High tech doggy dentistry now available in East Devon

PUBLISHED: 11:21 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 04 January 2019

Raddenstiles' new dental theatre. Picture: Raddenstiles

Archant

Does your pet need a trip to the dentist?

An Exmouth vet has commissioned a new dedicated dental theatre, bringing the latest dental treatments to animals across East Devon.

The new theatre, costing £20,000, will provide Raddenstiles Veterinary Surgery with new digital dental x-ray equipment which will allow surgeons to assess the whole mouth in just the same way as a person visiting the dentist.

Clinical director Chris Ridge told the Journal: “Until now, we have relied on visual assessment and probing to determining the health of an individual tooth. Dental x-rays show us in detail the bone, roots and other hidden tissues around the tooth.

“It is a fantastic step forward that we can now establish the degree of dental disease in more detail as we begin treatment and use post operative X-rays to ensure that treatments have been successful.

READ MORE: Vets save dog ‘left for dead’ on Exmouth road after hit and run

“Cats and dogs can be amazingly stoical and severe dental disease may only become apparent when an abscess bursts leaving the patient in terrible pain. We are now in a position to provide the sort of dental evaluation and care that owners would expect for themselves.”

He added: “Where a visual check gives cause for concern, we can take X-ray images to establish if there is a need for tooth removal or if a scale polish and periodontal treatment will suffice.”

It is highly recommended that cats and dogs have regular checks for signs of dental disease.

Brushing at home will go a long way towards protecting teeth and reduce the need for dental treatment and the associated costs.

This treatment is available to non-Raddenstiles customers without the need to change veterinary practice.

