Hydro High Dive Show at Crealy, near Exeter
PUBLISHED: 14:00 27 July 2019
Alex Walton
'Splashstick' acrobatics reach new heights at Crealy
You will be holding your breath one minute and laughing the next at the Hydro High Dive Show at Crealy.
Introduced by a very enthusiastic compere, five stunt divers begin the show with a series of exciting acrobatic dives, some individual, some synchonised.
After several heart-stopping moments, the performance takes a surprise turn when four of the divers go 'backstage' and reappear as a giant baby and a group of comedy firemen.
The 'baby' has run away from his mother and is fooling around on the diving boards, as the firemen try to catch him. A kind of slapstick (splashstick?) routine follows, with the 'baby' and the firemen performing comedy jumps and dives.
The show ends with a performer diving with his costume on fire, and another 'can you bear to look' stunt, with a diver climbing to the highest diving platform, a full 25 metres above the pool. Will he really take the plunge from there? Yes - he will.
This show is a family entertainment with lots of interaction with the children. It is performed three times a day Monday to Saturday until the end of August.
