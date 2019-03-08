Advanced search

Hydro High Dive Show at Crealy, near Exeter

PUBLISHED: 14:00 27 July 2019

Hydro High Dive Show at Crealy. Picture: Alex Walton

Hydro High Dive Show at Crealy. Picture: Alex Walton

Alex Walton

'Splashstick' acrobatics reach new heights at Crealy

Hydro High Dive Show at Crealy. Picture: Alex Walton

You will be holding your breath one minute and laughing the next at the Hydro High Dive Show at Crealy.

Introduced by a very enthusiastic compere, five stunt divers begin the show with a series of exciting acrobatic dives, some individual, some synchonised.

Hydro High Dive Show at Crealy. Picture: Alex Walton

After several heart-stopping moments, the performance takes a surprise turn when four of the divers go 'backstage' and reappear as a giant baby and a group of comedy firemen.

The 'baby' has run away from his mother and is fooling around on the diving boards, as the firemen try to catch him. A kind of slapstick (splashstick?) routine follows, with the 'baby' and the firemen performing comedy jumps and dives.

Hydro High Dive Show at Crealy. Picture: Alex Walton

The show ends with a performer diving with his costume on fire, and another 'can you bear to look' stunt, with a diver climbing to the highest diving platform, a full 25 metres above the pool. Will he really take the plunge from there? Yes - he will.

This show is a family entertainment with lots of interaction with the children. It is performed three times a day Monday to Saturday until the end of August.

Most Read

Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

Hit and run driver found dead days before court date

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

‘Who is going to want to come on holiday here?’ Traders react to anti-social behaviour

From left to right: Mandy Smith and Justin Sanders of Bayleaf and Jacquie Hayward of Franklins. Picuture: Daniel Wilkins

Don’t storm Harbour View – council and tenant’s message after ‘joke’ protest

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Burglars strike seven homes in two weeks

Police are looking to recover these items. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

