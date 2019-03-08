Advanced search

Digital Decoded

HFest is back - 12 acts to perform across two stages to raise funds for armed forces charities

PUBLISHED: 12:28 07 August 2019

HFest 2018. Picture: Rex Preston

HFest 2018. Picture: Rex Preston

Archant

A two-day festival celebrating the role music can play in the rehabilitation and recovery of wounded servicemen and women is returning to an Exmouth beauty spot this summer.

Families enjoying HFest 2018. Picture: Fran McElhoneFamilies enjoying HFest 2018. Picture: Fran McElhone

Taking place at Lower Halsdon Farm on Friday, August 30, and Saturday, August 31, HFest will raise funds for RMA - The Royal Marines Charity and Exmouth based military mental health charity Rock 2 Recovery.

Hasler Naval Services recovery centre - a rehabilitation unit for Royal Navy and Royal Marines personnel based at HMS Drake in Plymouth - is set to benefit from the event.

Event organiser Captain Paul Fleet, second in command at Hasler, said: "Music has helped me get through some pivotal points in my own life and it's been widely recognised that through music, guys who may have been struggling to express themselves, or cope with their situations, have made huge progress in their recovery.

"Music has unlocked them, given them a focus and a sense of achievement, while playing an instrument helps heal injuries affecting mobility or motor skills."

HFest in 2018. Picture: Fran McElhoneHFest in 2018. Picture: Fran McElhone

Rock 2 Recovery introduced music as a recovery aid to the Hasler unit a number of years ago.

Following funding from an independent charity, Capt Fleet, a guitarist, founded Project Rock in 2017 giving troops access to studios at Livewire Youth Project in Saltash.

On the back of last year's success, the number of family orientated activities at HFest has almost doubled.

In addition to around 12 music acts set to perform across two stages, there will be a 'meet the marines' experience where children will be able to try on the Commandos' kit, and play on a bouncy castle and in a giant sand pit.

There will also be a Ferris wheel, 'zorbing', a beer tent, hosted by Spoken and the Crossed Anchors Brewery, as well as food stalls.

Day tickets are £12.50 (under 14s are free), weekend tickets are £20 and camping is £5 for a tent or £10 for a van. Parking is £5 per night.

For tickets and more information visit: www.hfest.co.uk or @devonhfest on Facebook or hfest_exmouth on Instagram.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dropping the alcohol and tobacco sales for a health-conscious newsagent

Shaun Spring, of Cabin News. Picture: Shaun Spring

Pensioner ‘harassed neighbour with potted plant and CCTV cameras’ a court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Repair of town centre clock could cost £30,000

Exmouth's Magnolia clock, photographed at 8.55am. Picture: Paul Strange.

I’m a presenter, get me out of here – Jeremy Vine tries out Exmouth’s escape room

Jeremy Vine and his family after escaping the Sherlock Holmes-themed room in 55 minutes. Picture: Helen Tribble

Revealed – the six Exmouth phone boxes set to be removed

Six phone boxes could be set to be removed according to BT. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dropping the alcohol and tobacco sales for a health-conscious newsagent

Shaun Spring, of Cabin News. Picture: Shaun Spring

Pensioner ‘harassed neighbour with potted plant and CCTV cameras’ a court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Repair of town centre clock could cost £30,000

Exmouth's Magnolia clock, photographed at 8.55am. Picture: Paul Strange.

I’m a presenter, get me out of here – Jeremy Vine tries out Exmouth’s escape room

Jeremy Vine and his family after escaping the Sherlock Holmes-themed room in 55 minutes. Picture: Helen Tribble

Revealed – the six Exmouth phone boxes set to be removed

Six phone boxes could be set to be removed according to BT. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Rawlings treble in Town Reserves double-figure midweek win

Exmouth Town at home to Bridport. Ref exsp 32 19TI 9573. Picture: Terry Ife

Madeira team set for quarter-final meeting with New Plymouth

Lee Maddicks of Redferns with the winners of the 2019 Redferns Trophy competition, Madeira. Picture: OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUB

Teenager Billy Knightley impresses in Topsham St James 2nd XI defeat at Sidbury

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Paul Parnell triumphs in Roy Greenaway medal at East Devon

Golf club and ball

Popworld nightclub opening pushed back three weeks

Fever and Boutique Exmouth which is set to become Popworld from September. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists