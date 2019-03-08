HFest is back - 12 acts to perform across two stages to raise funds for armed forces charities

HFest 2018. Picture: Rex Preston Archant

A two-day festival celebrating the role music can play in the rehabilitation and recovery of wounded servicemen and women is returning to an Exmouth beauty spot this summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Families enjoying HFest 2018. Picture: Fran McElhone Families enjoying HFest 2018. Picture: Fran McElhone

Taking place at Lower Halsdon Farm on Friday, August 30, and Saturday, August 31, HFest will raise funds for RMA - The Royal Marines Charity and Exmouth based military mental health charity Rock 2 Recovery.

Hasler Naval Services recovery centre - a rehabilitation unit for Royal Navy and Royal Marines personnel based at HMS Drake in Plymouth - is set to benefit from the event.

Event organiser Captain Paul Fleet, second in command at Hasler, said: "Music has helped me get through some pivotal points in my own life and it's been widely recognised that through music, guys who may have been struggling to express themselves, or cope with their situations, have made huge progress in their recovery.

"Music has unlocked them, given them a focus and a sense of achievement, while playing an instrument helps heal injuries affecting mobility or motor skills."

HFest in 2018. Picture: Fran McElhone HFest in 2018. Picture: Fran McElhone

Rock 2 Recovery introduced music as a recovery aid to the Hasler unit a number of years ago.

Following funding from an independent charity, Capt Fleet, a guitarist, founded Project Rock in 2017 giving troops access to studios at Livewire Youth Project in Saltash.

On the back of last year's success, the number of family orientated activities at HFest has almost doubled.

In addition to around 12 music acts set to perform across two stages, there will be a 'meet the marines' experience where children will be able to try on the Commandos' kit, and play on a bouncy castle and in a giant sand pit.

There will also be a Ferris wheel, 'zorbing', a beer tent, hosted by Spoken and the Crossed Anchors Brewery, as well as food stalls.

Day tickets are £12.50 (under 14s are free), weekend tickets are £20 and camping is £5 for a tent or £10 for a van. Parking is £5 per night.

For tickets and more information visit: www.hfest.co.uk or @devonhfest on Facebook or hfest_exmouth on Instagram.