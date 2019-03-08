Heritage Open Days in East Devon

Lyme Regis Town Council's Guildhall headquarters. Picture CC Archant

Every year in September, across the country, historical buildings and other places of interest open their doors to the public, free of charge, and many also lay on special talks and activities.

Topsham estuary view. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref ext 9334-48-13AW. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on Photo Orders Topsham estuary view. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref ext 9334-48-13AW. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on Photo Orders

Heritage Open Days began on Friday, September 13, and runs until Sunday, September 22.

Here are some of the places in East Devon that are taking part during the coming weekend. For full details, opening times and any booking requirements, visit the Heritage Open Days website

A La Ronde, Exmouth

The sixteen-sided building dates back to 1796 when it was built by cousins Jane and Mary Parminter, and is full of their treasures from around the world. The building is currently being restored and is covered in scaffolding, but there is plenty to see inside. Free entry on Friday, September 20 and Saturday 21.

A cabinet of curiosities on display at A la Ronde. Picture: National Trust. A cabinet of curiosities on display at A la Ronde. Picture: National Trust.

Guided tour of Topsham

A 90-minute walk around Topsham, with commentary. Learn the stories behind its beautiful, historic buildings and often quirky architecture. Sunday, September 22. Booking required.

Lyme Regis: The Guildhall and the Town Mill

The distinctive Guildhall is one of the attractive and historic buildings in the town centre. The main chamber, with its curved ceiling and coat of arms, was once the local court, and the main body of the building, including the Mayor's Parlour, was built in 1887 on the site of the town's lock-up.

One of Sidholme's chandeliers, lowered during the restoration process. Picture: Alex Walton One of Sidholme's chandeliers, lowered during the restoration process. Picture: Alex Walton

The Town Mill is the only volunteer-run, non-commercial mill that mills virtually every day of the year, with a giant waterwheel powering the half-ton millstones used to grind grain into flour. Free daily tours throughout the week, with children's activities and some additional, paid-for events.

Manor Mill, Branscombe

Grain has been milled here for at least 300 years, but the mill was disused for decades after falling into disrepair just before World War Two. It was restored to working order by the National Trust in the 1990s and visitors can watch it in action. Free open day on Sunday, September 22 with special activities for children.

Sidholme Hotel and The Lost Garden In Elysian Fields, Sidmouth.

One of the many fine Regency houses built in Sidmouth during the 1820s, set back from the town in a quiet location. The Victorian-era Music Room has seven beautiful crystal chandeliers,currently being restored one by one. The peaceful gardens are also being restored.