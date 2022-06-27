Exmouth swimmers complete North Channel relay challenge

The Henley Mermaids Laura Reineke and Joan Fennelly with Gary Robb and Max Norman starting the challenge in North Ireland. - Credit: via Facebook.

Two men from Exmouth took part in a swim from Northern Ireland to Scotland as members of a relay team.

Max Norman and Dr Gary Robb stepped into the Henley Mermaids team at the last minute to make up the numbers to four.

The aim was to raise awareness of the state of the seas caused by pollution and climate change, and to fundraise for Surfers Against Sewage.

The group set off at 5.36am on Wednesday, June 22 to swim the North Channel, the stretch of water between Donagadee in Northern Ireland and Port Patrick in Scotland - a rough, cold, jellyfish-filled 21 miles.

They finished after 14 hours and 49 minutes of swimming.

The Henley Mermaids are a group of five middle-aged women who take on swimming challenges to raise money for charity. Over the last two years they have raised more than of £76,000.

You can donate to the Henley Mermaids' North Atlantic challenge via their JustGiving page.

