News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Exmouth swimmers complete North Channel relay challenge

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 2:13 PM June 27, 2022
Swimming team at the starting point in Northern Ireland

The Henley Mermaids Laura Reineke and Joan Fennelly with Gary Robb and Max Norman starting the challenge in North Ireland. - Credit: via Facebook.

Two men from Exmouth took part in a swim from Northern Ireland to Scotland as members of a relay team.

Max Norman and Dr Gary Robb stepped into the Henley Mermaids team at the last minute to make up the numbers to four.

The aim was to raise awareness of the state of the seas caused by pollution and climate change, and to fundraise for Surfers Against Sewage.

The group set off at 5.36am on Wednesday, June 22 to swim the North Channel, the stretch of water between Donagadee in Northern Ireland and Port Patrick in Scotland - a rough, cold, jellyfish-filled 21 miles. 

They finished after 14 hours and 49 minutes of swimming. 

The Henley Mermaids are a group of five middle-aged women who take on swimming challenges to raise money for charity. Over the last two years they have raised more than of £76,000. 

You can donate to the Henley Mermaids' North Atlantic challenge via their JustGiving page.

East Devon News
Exmouth News

Don't Miss

'Vanlifers' have been using a deregulated car park in Exmouth

District council powerless to control parking in de-regulated car park

Dan Wilkins

person
The Exmouth Sea cadets leader who was arrested is from Exeter

Sea Cadets instructor arrested after claims he sent pictures to 'child'

Paul Jones

person
An aerial view of Exmouth

Consultation launched in bid to shape the future of Exmouth’s town...

Dan Wilkins

person
Miniature steam train at Otterton

Otterton Open Gardens includes free mini steam train ride

Philippa Davies

person