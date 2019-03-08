Hemingway Design to present layout for Queen's Drive site

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council Archant

Exmouth residents will have the chance to hear about ideas for the future of the Queen's Drive area of the town at a public exhibition next month.

Hemingway Design - tasked with creating a vision for the third phase of the seafront regeneration scheme - will outline the feedback they received from an online survey and how those views have guided the proposals.

The phase three site includes the former Exmouth Fun Park and the plot currently occupied by Harbour View Café.

The event, organised by Hemingway Design and supported by East Devon District Council, will take place between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, November 14, at Ocean.

People can view the exhibition materials on Wednesday, November 13, from noon until 4.30pm at a public drop-in at the same venue.

The exhibition will also look at ways that these opportunities can be realistically implemented.

Commercial property advisors from Lambert Smith Hampton will be on hand to advise on deliverability of the proposals.

Wayne Hemingway said: "Queen's Drive is a very special location with the potential to act as a catalyst of positive change for Exmouth.

"What we are looking at is the means to 'unlock' the potential modern visitor offer for the town while not losing the essential natural character of Exmouth.

"We welcome people's views on the vision for Queen's Drive and look forward to receiving feedback from the public."

Cllr Kevin Blakey, East Devon's portfolio holder for economy, said: "The council is keen to encourage as many people as possible to try to attend the public engagement events on 13 and 14 November to find out more about the many opportunities that are waiting to be realised and to share their views with the team.

"This will help decisions to be made on the future of Exmouth seafront.

"Hemingway Design's creative collaborative approach allows local voices to be heard.

"We are confident that this will be effective in ensuring that Exmouth becomes an even better destination, as well as an exciting and economically dynamic beacon on the Jurassic Coast."