Heat health warning issued for East Devon this weekend

The South West branch of the UK Health Security Agency has issued a level two heat-health alert for the coming days.

The Met Office forecasts high temperatures for the coming days. The alert is in place from midnight tonight, (Thursday, June 16) until Saturday.

This is the first heat alert of the year, with high temperatures expected across the southwest.

With these high temperatures forecast for the next couple of days, UKHSA South West is taking the chance to remind people to look after themselves and others who may be at risk.

Dominic Mellon, deputy director at UK Health Security Agency South West, said: “Much of the advice on beating the heat is common sense and we want everyone to enjoy the hot weather safely and be aware of good health advice for coping with warmer conditions as sunny spells can pose health risks for some people.

“During periods of hot weather, it is especially important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable, such as older people and those with heart or lung conditions. Make sure to look out for signs of heat exhaustion such as feeling dizzy or weak with intense thirst and a headache, and move to a cool place as soon as possible and follow our advice to beat the heat.”

The top ways for staying safe when the heat arrives are to:

look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated – older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk

stay cool indoors by closing curtains on rooms that face the sun – and remember that it may be cooler outdoors than indoors

drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol

never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals

try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the UV rays are strongest

walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat, if you have to go out in the heat

avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day

make sure you take water with you if you are travelling

take care and make sure to follow local safety advice if you are going into the water to cool down

More information on the common signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke are available on NHS.UK.