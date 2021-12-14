Health workers needed as £20 million hospital revamp continues: See video of how it will look

Video

More than 30 healthcare workers are being sought to staff a Devon emergency department that is currently undergoing a £20 million upgrade.

The Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust (RD&E) has launched a major recruitment drive as work progresses on the improvement scheme at the Wonford Hospital Emergency Department (ED).

Trust bosses say the revamp will create a state-of-the-art set of facilities, 'fit to serve the people of Devon well in to the future'.

Now, it is seeking to recruit more than 30 additional members of staff, including nurses, nurse practitioners, medical, administrative and support staff.

Anyone interested in applying for any roles in ED can access the new recruitment brochure just launched by the RD&E, while all jobs at the Trust are advertised on the NHS jobs website.

Meanwhile, a new computer 3D model has now been released, showing a ‘flythrough’ of the new facilities as they will look when complete.

Suzanne Tracey, chief executive of the RD&E, said: “The construction work around the ED improvement scheme is continuing apace, and will deliver an outstanding set of facilities for the people of Exeter and the whole of Devon.

“However, as the last two years have shown us more than anything else, the most vital element of all our services is our people, so I’m very excited to be launching this recruitment drive to attract the best people to work in what we think will be one of the very best Emergency Departments around.

“If you would like to work with talented, passionate and committed colleagues in delivering exceptional care in the most modern facilities, I’d urge you to take a look at what’s on offer and come and join us.”

Wonford Hospital is undergoing a £20m revamp - Credit: RD&E

Inside the revamp facility will be eight new resuscitation bays, as well as a specialist children’s department with a Paediatric Assessment Unit (PAU) - a bespoke child-friendly environment suitable for all children.

A new area has also been created to see and treat those with minor injury and illness.

There will also be a new reception area housing a larger waiting room with natural light.

Outside, there will be five additional ambulance bays to add extra emergency capacity.

There will also be a renewed specialist bereavement suite complete with tranquil garden space, offering privacy and comfort for families and loved ones.