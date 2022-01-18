News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Young people sought for Covid vaccine research

person

Paul Jones

Published: 10:21 AM January 18, 2022
Great Dunmow is holding a walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinic on December 29

Young people are being sought for the research - Credit: PA

People are being urged to volunteer for research into how the Covid-19 booster jab affects younger people.

A study is recruiting 18-30 year olds who haven’t yet had their third (booster) vaccination to see if a lower dose of the currently used vaccines will give them the same protection. 

It will look at the safety and efficacy of giving lower doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to young adults, as well as assessing the impact on the immune response to the virus.

Experts are are looking for people who have already had Covid-19 at some point, as well as people who have never had the disease. 

Dr Ray Sheridan, consultant at the Royal Devon & Exeter NHS Foundation Trust and associate clinical professor at the University of Exeter, said: "If we can use lower doses we expect to see fewer side effects and it means more vaccines will be available for other people, as a half dose means we can vaccinate two people instead of one. This will have big benefits for parts of the world that don’t yet have enough vaccines."

Participants will also be reimbursed up to £225 for their time and travel (depending on the total number of visits).  

To see if you’re eligible to take part, visit www.covboost.org.uk/participate-devon-substudy

