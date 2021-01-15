Budleigh Coronavirus Community Lifelines

Published: 4:15 PM January 15, 2021



Local Volunteer Networks

The Budleigh Coronavirus Support Group offers practical support to residents in Budleigh, East Budleigh, Otterton, Colaton Raleigh and Newton Poppleford. Its volunteers can help with weekly essential shopping, prescription collections and meal deliveries. Call 01395 446896 or visit www.budleighsupport.co.uk

For the latest updates on what is happening in the town visit Budleigh Salterton Town Council's website - www.budleighsaltertontowncouncil.gov.uk

People living in Budleigh, Woodbury, Exmouth and surrounds can get help with their general wellbeing from the Budleigh Salterton Health and Wellbeing Hub. Help is offered to those who are struggling financially as a result Covid-19. For information ring 01395 446896.

Residents living in East Budleigh and Bicton parish can get help with the collection of essential items and medicines, if need be. For assistance call

Judith on 01395 489155 or alternatively, call 01395 443707. The Community Shop is available for local supplies of groceries including deliveries - call 01395 44550. For more information, visit www.eastbudleigh-pc.gov.uk

The Gingerbread House in Budleigh are making free school packed lunches for children during lockdown. To find out more, call 01395 708005 or see www.facebook.com/gingerbreadbudleigh

Exmouth Community Larder delivers supplies to local people in a food emergency. Referrals should be made by email to help@exmouthlarder.co.uk or call 07749 322291. Those without a delivery address can collect on Mondays from 1.30pm to 3pm or on Fridays from 1.30pm to 3pm. See www.exmouthlarder.co.uk for more details.

For free confidential advice on benefit claims, financial issues and other general issues contact Citizens Advice East Devon on 01395 265070



Pubs/Restaurants

The Gingerbread House on the High Street in Budleigh is operating a takeaway and delivery service. It is selling a range of breakfast and lunch options, hot drinks, sandwiches, cakes and Sunday roast dinners. No order is too big or small. To order, call 01395 708005 or see www.facebook.com/gingerbreadbudleigh

The Feathers in Budleigh Salterton is cooking tasty Sunday lunches for takeaway. Pre-ordered meals are ready for collection from 1pm to 4.30pm on Sundays. There is a limited capacity for home deliveries for those that are unable to collect or self-isolating. Call 01395 708852.

Budleigh Fish and Chips is operating on a takeaway or delivery basis only basis. Walk-ins and telephone orders will be allocated a time slot as all food is cooked to order. Food can be delivered to Budleigh addresses on Thursday evenings, Friday and Saturday lunchtimes and evenings too. Delivery slots are limited so advanced booking is required. Call 01395 442962 for delivery or click and collect. Visit www.budleighfishandchips.co.uk

A Slice of Lyme in Budleigh Salterton is open for takeaways only. It has a pre-order online menu service for click and collect and offers a home delivery service too. For details see www.sliceoflyme.co.uk or call 01395 442628.

Schools

Primary and secondary schools are open to children of essential workers and vulnerable children. Otherwise, all learning is conducted online. A review of the status of school closures will be made in mid-February.

Students at Exmouth Community College are able to access their Class Charts via www.exmouthcollege.devon.sch.uk/closure-info

St Peter's C of E Primary School has home learning guidelines for each class. Visit www.st-peters-school.org.uk

For updates on the home learning measures applied at Otterton C of E Primary School see www.otterton.thelink.academy/website

For updates on Drake's C of E Primary School see www.drakes.thelink.academy/website



Transport Links

It is compulsory for members of the public to wear face masks whilst on public transport.

Stagecoach Buses' 357 service from Exmouth to Budleigh Salterton is using a revised timetable. The 157 service from Exmouth to Budleigh Salterton to Sidmouth has also reverted to a revised timetable. Seating will be limited on all buses. See www.stagecoachbus.com

Great Western Railway has amended its normal timetable. During the normal working hours a half hourly service will operate between Exmouth and Exeter. To access Great Western Railway's latest timetable see: www.gwr.com/check

Churches

The latest government guidelines say that churches are able to remain open for communal worship, a funeral or event related to a death, or a wedding ceremony. This may change imminently. Some church premises have closed temporarily. Contact the individual church for further details.

Temple Methodist Church, Fore Street: call 01395 443199 or visit http://www.budleightemplemethodist.org.uk/

St Peter's Church (RC), Clinton Terrace: call 01395 263384 or visit

https://holyghostexmouth.org.uk/

Budleigh Salterton Baptist Church: call 01395 443137 or visit

www.budleighbaptistchurch.org.uk

St Michael’s Church, Church Hill, Otterton: call 01395 443473 or visit

www.raleighmissioncommunity.org.uk/st-michaels

St Peter's Church, The Lawn, Budleigh: call 01395 443397 or visit https://www.raleighmissioncommunity.org.uk/

All Saints Church, The Vicarage, East Budleigh: call 01395 443397

The Church On The Green, Station Road: call 01395 271715 or visit http://tcotg.kirkwoods.net/

Salem Chapel, Vicarage Road, East Budleigh: call 01363 83355.

Online Support

For information and links to sources of help for businesses visit the Facebook page or the website of the Budleigh Salterton and District Chamber of Commerce at https://budleighsaltertonchamber.org.uk

East Devon District Council can issue grants to certain local businesses. To find out more visit https://eastdevon.gov.uk/coronavirus-covid

Local People’s Views

Simon Jupp, MP for East Devon, said: “Although the restrictions on our everyday lives are difficult to accept, they are in place to protect us, our loved ones and the NHS. I’d like to thank everyone involved in the rollout of the two vaccines, which has already resulted in thousands of people in East Devon receiving their first dose."

Local Shops

People must wear face masks in shops.

Pynes Farm Shop, on the outskirts of Budleigh, is open throughout lockdown as before. It is open each day, on Monday to Saturday from 9am to 12.30pm and from 1.30pm to 5pm; on Sunday from 10am to 12.30pm and from 1pm to 3pm. Social distancing and hygiene measures are in place. Call 01395 443329.

Fowlers Free Range Eggs is delivering fresh fresh range eggs and veg boxes to people's doors in Budleigh Salterton and the surrounding areas. To place an order visit www.fowlersfreerange.co.uk

Devon Quality Fish Ltd runs a daily delivery service to households in Budleigh Salterton. Call 01395 266000 or visit http://devonqualityfish.co.uk

Oak Barn Furnishings in Budleigh Salterton is open for the essentials such as milk, bread, eggs, pasta, sauces and more. It is also selling takeaway food. to Call 01395 446484 or visit www.oakbarnfurnishings.com

Essential Contacts

NHS: 111

Budleigh Coronavirus Support Group: www.budleighsupport.co.uk

Budleigh Wellbeing Hub on 01395 446896

Budleigh Salterton Chamber of Commerce:

https://budleighsaltertonchamber.org.uk/

Otterton Parish Council: www.otterton.info/ottertoncouncil.htm

Budleigh Medical Centre: 01392 441212

Budleigh Salterton Town Council: www.budleighsaltertontowncouncil.gov.uk

East Devon District Council Recycling: 01395 571515

Exmouth Community Larder: www.exmouthlarder.co.uk

Citizens Advice East Devon 01395 265070 or 01404 42227

EDDC Community Support Hub hotline: 01395 571500

Pete's Dragons: 01395 277780 or visit www.petesdragons.org.uk

Mental Health Matters Devon: 0800 4700317

Age UK Devon: www.ageuk.org.uk/devon

NHS Devon Dental Helpline: 03330 063300

Samaritans: 116 123

NHS Volunteer Responder: 0808 196 3646