Headteacher scoops Exmouth Citizen of the Year Award

PUBLISHED: 13:56 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:18 19 December 2018

Headteacher Rachel Pattison receiving her Citizen of the Year award from the Rotary Club of Exmouth and District. Picture: RCE&D.

Archant

The Rotary Club or Exmouth and District has announced its Citizen of the Year 2018.

An Exmouth headteacher has been named Citizen of the Year by one of the town’s rotary clubs.

Rachel Pattison, headteacher at Marpool Primary School, was given the award at a Christmas Lunch held by the Rotary Club of Exmouth and District.

Mrs Pattison, 47, has been a teacher for 23 years, the last 12 of which she has spent as head at Marpool Primary School.

The rotary club’s president-elect, David Matthews said: “As we all know, many of the younger generation in today’s society are found to be vulnerable and under-privileged. This point has certainly not been missed by this citizen who has taken on the specific challenge to encourage our community, and the society within it, to embrace a project which will go some way to a alleviating the difficulties of the more underprivileged and vulnerable youngsters.

“A very caring person, the Rotary Club of Exmouth and District has received every encouragement from this citizen for our service to the younger generation; supporting our focus on literacy, involving the community to support programs that strengthen the capacity of the community to provide basic education and literacy for all.

READ MORE: Marpool gets ‘good’ Ofsted rating

“Mrs Rachel Pattison we applaud you, thank you and receive from our President, Linda Wilson, our certificate and award in recognition of your outstanding contribution to our community.”

The Journal contacted Rachel to get her reaction to the award, she said: “I was really humbled by it all but I don’t do it for awards, I do it for the love of the children and to ensure they get the best possible education.

“I didn’t even realise they were talking about me when the dedication was read out, it was that much of a surprise. We’ve been working extremely hard as a school, about three years ago we were surprised by a change in the curriculum from the Government and our results took a bit of a dip but through a lot of hard work we are now at or above the national standard.

“I’m also really happy to say we now only have a handful of spaces left in the school, which is really positive.”

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found dead in Arlesey river



