Exmouth ‘lockdown legend’ brings positivity and joy with Nightingale mural

Hayley Watson and her team of youngsters paint a mural at Exeter's Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Halyey Watson Archant

An Exmouth ‘lockdown legend’ hopes her latest art project will spread joy and positivity to those who may need to use Exeter’s Nightngale Hospital.

Artist Hayley Watson of the Little Secret Craft and Design Studio launched the Isolation Creation project during the first lockdown, delivering craft packs to those confined to their homes.

This time, she is leading a team of youngsters from East Devon and Exeter to paint a mural at the Nightingale Hospital in Exeter.

The hospital was created in case the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital was overwhelmed by Covid-19 admissions.

The theme of the mural is ‘spreading joy and hope’.

Hayley said it is a ‘perfect antidote’ to the current uncertain Covid-19 landscape.

She added: “I was just overwhelmed when I was asked to do this – all I could think about was how I could get the community involved.

“Throughout the lockdown, I received messages that people needed something yo get them out of the house and being creative again.

“We just want to bring some positivity and hope to the hospital, its patients and staff.”

The Isolation Creation project was launched after Halyey was unable to hold her usual arts and crafts workshops due to the first lockdown.

Following the success of the project, Hayley, her daughters Eva and Star and Livvie Hylton-Smith who Hayley collaborated with on the project, were all named ‘Lockdown Legends’.

Hayley was approached about the mural project after her work on the Isolation Creation project was seen online.

Along with her art ambassadors Terri Bradley and Livvy, she created the mural in preparation for the children who all benefitted from the Isolation Creation arts and crafts scheme.

Hayley thanked the Esteem Team, a mental health support group for children and young people, who working on mural, leaving Hayley and her team to fill 25 more individual pieces of the community art jigsaw.

For more information on the Isolation Creation project, visit https://m.facebook.com/IsolationCommunityCreation/

