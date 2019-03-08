Popular seafront cafe's extension 'means the world' to owner

A previously doomed family-run café will remain part of the seafront for at least another 12 months after council bosses offered its latest extension.

The Queen's Drive Cafe had been due for eviction at the end of next month to make way for the third phase of the district council's seafront regeneration scheme.

The family run attraction will now be part of the seafront until at least September 2020 after East Devon District Council (EDDC) offered terms of an extension.

EDDC said it was 'happy' to have offered the extended contract to Harbour View Cafe.

Harbour View Café, run by Dawn Hirst, was due to be evicted on Monday, September 30.

Mrs Hirst said: "I'm very happy to be able to stay on.

"It's great news and means the world to me."

A district council spokesman said: "The council is happy to have offered the terms of an extension to the tenants of the Harbour View Cafe."

This is the third time the attraction has been given an extension, having originally been expected to close its doors in September 2017.

Last year, The Journal reported it would be allowed to stay until the end of summer 2019 while Hemingway Designs continued its visioning process for the third phase of the seafront development.

The first phase of EDDC's seafront regeneration - the re-routing of the Queen's Drive road and car park - was completed earlier this year.

Construction work has begun on the second phase - the 'Sideshore' watersports centre, which will also feature a Michael Caines café and restaurant, expected to open next summer.

The third section of the regeneration project will see a mix of leisure facilities built on land currently occupied by Harbour View Cafe, the Queens Drive Space and a temporary overflow car park.