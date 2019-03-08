Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Popular seafront cafe's extension 'means the world' to owner

PUBLISHED: 17:08 22 August 2019

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A previously doomed family-run café will remain part of the seafront for at least another 12 months after council bosses offered its latest extension.

The Queen's Drive Cafe had been due for eviction at the end of next month to make way for the third phase of the district council's seafront regeneration scheme.

The family run attraction will now be part of the seafront until at least September 2020 after East Devon District Council (EDDC) offered terms of an extension.

EDDC said it was 'happy' to have offered the extended contract to Harbour View Cafe.

Harbour View Café, run by Dawn Hirst, was due to be evicted on Monday, September 30.

Mrs Hirst said: "I'm very happy to be able to stay on.

"It's great news and means the world to me."

A district council spokesman said: "The council is happy to have offered the terms of an extension to the tenants of the Harbour View Cafe."

This is the third time the attraction has been given an extension, having originally been expected to close its doors in September 2017.

Last year, The Journal reported it would be allowed to stay until the end of summer 2019 while Hemingway Designs continued its visioning process for the third phase of the seafront development.

The news comes less than a month after a Facebook event emerged calling for people to 'storm Harbour View' in September, mimicking a bizarre post suggesting people should storm Area 51 - a military facility in the United States conspiracy theorists believe houses evidence of extra-terrestrial activity.

The first phase of EDDC's seafront regeneration - the re-routing of the Queen's Drive road and car park - was completed earlier this year.

Construction work has begun on the second phase - the 'Sideshore' watersports centre, which will also feature a Michael Caines café and restaurant, expected to open next summer.

The third section of the regeneration project will see a mix of leisure facilities built on land currently occupied by Harbour View Cafe, the Queens Drive Space and a temporary overflow car park.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exmouth Carnival cancelled due to ‘lack of volunteers’

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Teenager punched in the face during McDonald’s altercation

Police are investigating an assault on a teenager at Exmouth's McDonald's restaurant. Picture: Google

Beautiful Days 2019: more photos from the big event

Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8064. Picture: Terry Ife

Man who attacked wedding party jailed after breaching suspended sentence

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth Carnival cancelled due to ‘lack of volunteers’

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Teenager punched in the face during McDonald’s altercation

Police are investigating an assault on a teenager at Exmouth's McDonald's restaurant. Picture: Google

Beautiful Days 2019: more photos from the big event

Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8064. Picture: Terry Ife

Man who attacked wedding party jailed after breaching suspended sentence

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Cobbett Cup victory at East Devon for Paul Mullerworth

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5439. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh bowlers impress in terrific success over Castle Carey tourists

Budleigh and Castle Carey bowlers before their meeting at Criekcetfield Lane. Picture:BUDLEIGH BOWLS CLUB

Madeira edged out by ‘colourful’ tourists

The Madeira Coronation Cup winner Budleigh receive their trophy. Picture: MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

East Devon suffer Picture Match defeat against Sidmouth

Golf club and ball

High nets as Town continue winning start to new league life with Bitton victory

Exmouth Town fans got behind their team at Bitton and similar is expected this Saturday for the FA Cup at Yate Town. Picture; MARTIN COOK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists