Advanced search

New boat helping Exmouth's Christmas Day tradition go swimmingly

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 December 2019

The harbour patrol will be attending Exmouth's Christmas Day swim. Picture: Exeter City Council

The harbour patrol will be attending Exmouth's Christmas Day swim. Picture: Exeter City Council

Archant

Swimmers taking part in Exmouth's Christmas Day Swim will be afforded extra care this year thanks to a safety boat from Exeter.

Harbour patrollers from Exeter City Council will be adding their presence to the popular event, helping to oversee the safety of those making the festive dip.

Harbourmaster Grahame Forshaw said his team would be launching their patrol boat for the Christmas Day event, which starts at 11am.

He said: "We're happy to be helping out with the event and ensuring that it all goes swimmingly.

"We'll have our harbour patrol boat out on the water ready to step in if anyone gets into difficulty."

Grahame and his small team were appointed to the new Harbour Authority this summer and have to make sure the estuary is safe and commercially viable.

The team also maintain 28 navigational markers from just outside Exmouth, right up the estuary.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Torrential rain causing flooding on East Devon roads

Flooding in Woolbrook. Picture: Dave Harris

Meet the Budleigh resident who loves spending time in Casualty

Sarah Price, 37, from Budleigh Salterton

Warning over ‘ringing the changes’ scam in Exmouth

Police.

Two vehicle collision blocks road between Exmouth and Budleigh

Salterton Road, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Anti-Semitic graffiti sprayed around Exmouth

Anti-Semitic graffiti in Exmouth. Picture: @Thejobo (Twitter)

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Torrential rain causing flooding on East Devon roads

Flooding in Woolbrook. Picture: Dave Harris

Meet the Budleigh resident who loves spending time in Casualty

Sarah Price, 37, from Budleigh Salterton

Warning over ‘ringing the changes’ scam in Exmouth

Police.

Two vehicle collision blocks road between Exmouth and Budleigh

Salterton Road, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Anti-Semitic graffiti sprayed around Exmouth

Anti-Semitic graffiti in Exmouth. Picture: @Thejobo (Twitter)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Severe weather protocol implemented for weekend’s South West Peninsula League games

Misc sport. Ref exsp 37 18TI 0745. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town’s 2019 in review

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town v Plymouth Parkway: Preview

Exmouth Town v Plymouth Parkway preview. Picture ARCHANT

New boat helping Exmouth’s Christmas Day tradition go swimmingly

The harbour patrol will be attending Exmouth's Christmas Day swim. Picture: Exeter City Council

Angry wife sets fire to house with husband inside

Damage done by a fire at a property in Topsham. Picture: Topsham Fire Station
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists