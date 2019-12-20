Deli delight as hamper donated to sea cadets raffle

Stuart Gibbs, of Deli on The Strand, presenting a hamper to the Exmouth Sea Cadets. Picture: Dave Somerton-Rees Archant

Deli on the Strand donated a hamper to the Exmouth Sea Cadets to raffle at this year's Christmas Fair.

The hamper, along with other kind public donations helped raise more than £200 towards the Sea Cadets fundraising efforts.

Sarah and Stuart Gibbs, the owners of the Exmouth café, donated the hamper when they went along to Exmouth Sea Cadets headquarters, in Camperdown Terrace, to see what a great job the staff and committee do for Exmouth's youngsters.

Richard Jenkins, treasurer of Exmouth Sea Cadets thanked those who donated and gave special thanks to Mr and Mrs Gibbs.

The sea cadets and Royal Marine Cadets are always looking for adults with some spare time as well as youngsters wishing to join, so please pop along on a Thursday between 7pm - 9pm and take a look at what they do, email: unit@exmouthscc.co.uk or ring and leave a message on 01395 279036 or visit the website