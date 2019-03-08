Thrills and chills for Halloween in East Devon

Originally All Hallows' Eve, prior to All Saints' Day on November 1, Halloween has evolved into a seasonal festival of horror-themed celebrations.

Many visitor attractions have special activities for children during the half-term week as well as the run-up to October 31.

Here's where to get thrills and chills in the Halloween period….

Pecorama, Beer, Saturday, October 19 to Thursday, October 31

A Halloween-themed train ride on the Beer Frights Light Railway is on offer, along with family-friendly entertainment including jugglers and magicians.

Powderham Castle, Sunday, October 20 to Friday, November 1

A 'spooky tour' around the castle, with stories of its ghostly Grey Lady and other spirits, is included in the day ticket price. There will also be pumpkin carving sessions for an extra £3 between Sunday, October 20 and Friday, October 25.

The Donkey Sanctuary, Saturday, October 19 - Sunday, November 3

A donkey-themed trick or treat trail has been created; the treats are things that are good for donkeys, and the tricks are those which are not so good. It costs £3 to take part and there is a prize for finding the tricks among the treats.

Pumpkin carving is available from Wednesday, October 23 until Thursday, October 31, for £3 per pumpkin.

Seaton Tramway, Saturday, October 26 until Thursday, October 31.

The Tram of Terror makes its return, running from Seaton to Colyton and back, with horror-themed entertainment on board. Children are encouraged to wear Halloween fancy dress, and each will receive a 'baddie bag'.

World of Country Life, Exmouth, Saturday, October 26 until Thursday, October 31.

Children can take part in a Halloween activity trail, solving clues to win a lucky dip prize. There is pumpkin carving on Wednesday, October 30 and Thursday 31. There will also be a Halloween fancy dress photo competition. https://www.worldofcountrylife.co.uk/

Crealy Theme Park and Resort, Saturday, October 19 until Sunday, October 27.

Crealy's Spookfest features entertainment by the Witches of the Wilderness, an ultra-violet Halloween light show, a ghostly maze and the Scare Bear stage performance. Each child visiting the site will get a free pumpkin to carve there. There will be firework displays on the last two evenings, and the rides will stay open until late.